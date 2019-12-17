SINGAPORE — Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has selected SAP Cloud Platform and SAP Cloud Platform, SAP HANA service, to enhance the next generation of Accenture NewsPage.

With solutions from SAP SE (NYSE: SAP), Accenture NewsPage 9 can provide an integrated view of consumer trends, secondary demand and supply chain management signals to help companies thrive in the experience economy and accelerate growth in Asia-Pacific and Africa.

NewsPage 9 will help Consumer Products Clients Capture Growth Opportunities in Asia-Pacific and Africa

Accenture NewsPage is an integrated distributor management and sales automation system that helps consumer products companies better manage traditional trade channels, promotions, and sales processes. Accenture chose SAP Cloud Platform and the SAP HANA service to build the latest version of its NewsPage solution to help dynamically orchestrate the growing volume of data and business processes companies are dealing with so that they can make better sense of their data in real time.

“Built on SAP Cloud Platform and the SAP HANA service, Accenture NewsPage 9 will create a single source of customer data, with machine learning and microservices that power real-time sales execution,” said Fabio Vacirca, senior managing director and Products operating unit lead for Asia Pacific and Africa at Accenture. “Our collaboration can better enable consumer products companies to capture new consumption in untapped traditional trade as well as complex, multi-layer supply chains, ultimately gaining revenue and profitability. Accenture is committed to building solutions that help our clients drive greater efficiency and effectiveness through intelligence and integration.”

As the most mobile region in the world, Asia leads the global ecommerce charge,* and has over 25 million under-served retail outlets,** representing a huge opportunity for consumer products companies to maximize growth, optimize costs and drive customer advocacy. Accenture NewsPage 9 includes distribution management, sales force automation, and merchandizing capabilities, allowing consumer products companies to improve their view of demand signals and covers the complete down-stream supply chain. As a result, companies can streamline inventory and sales processes for better productivity, and use accurate and reliable data on secondary sales to plan for growth.

Accenture NewsPage already has over 160,000 users serving over 5,000 distributors and three million retail outlets across 60 countries. With Accenture NewsPage 9 companies in fast-growth markets such as ASEAN, China, India, and Africa can better collaborate to address the needs of joint customers and reach new companies.

“Together with Accenture, we are jointly helping our customers win the front office by connecting the demand chain to the supply chain and enabling every part of the business to serve and retain their consumers,” said Scott Russell, president, Asia Pacific Japan, SAP. “With next-generation route-to-market capabilities like Accenture NewsPage 9 that are built using SAP technologies, we can deliver on our commitment to help customers transform into intelligent enterprises, drive best-in-class experiences and thrive in the experience economy.”

Accenture, with NewsPage 9 is taking advantage of the SAP PartnerEdge, Build engagement model, which offers solution providers and independent software vendors (ISVs) the ability to rapidly design, develop, integrate and commercialize their applications under a single, comprehensive partner program. Accenture NewsPage9 was developed in the Asia Pacific region and will be distributed globally.

Accenture plans to make NewsPage 9 available on SAP App Center, the digital enterprise marketplace where customers can discover, try, buy, manage and deploy trusted partner applications that extend their existing SAP technology and solutions.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 492,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About SAP

As the Experience Company powered by the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world’s transaction revenue touches an SAP system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 437,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Note to editors:

To preview and download broadcast-standard stock footage and press photos digitally, please visit www.sap.com/photos. On this platform, you can find high resolution material for your media channels. To view video stories on diverse topics, visit www.sap-tv.com. From this site, you can embed videos into your own Web pages, share video via email links, and subscribe to RSS feeds from SAP TV.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24

United States only: +1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

For more information, press only:

Susan Miller, SAP, +1 (610) 661-9225, susan.miller@sap.com, ET

Sangita Jeyapathy, SAP, +65 (0)66644560, s.jeyapathy@sap.com, SGT

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

Julie Bennink, Accenture, +1 (312) 693-7301, julie.l.bennink@accenture.com

Lara Wozniak, Accenture, +1 (858) 252-8208, lara.wozniak@accenture.com