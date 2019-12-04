In the world of IT consulting, the size of a provider’s footprint and scope of expertise is a competitive advantage.

However, this does not necessarily mean that industry giants with international workforces of hundreds and thousands of people are the only winners. Even the smallest of players are experiencing commanding growth on the world stage.

How do small and midsize firms do it? According to Leonardo De Araujo, chief technology officer of Beyond Technologies, such success comes from a balanced approach to value delivery.

“We are very close to technology, but we are also very close to our customers,” De Araujo explained. “Our focus is always on bringing value to both the human side and technology side of digital innovation – and not losing sight of that is very important to us.”

Throughout his 14-year existence, the professional services firm has significantly benefited from De Araujo’s philosophy. The growing business has expanded its footprint and scope to include several offices in Canada, the U.S., France, and South Africa – without overextending its headcount of 250 employees.

Fast-Tracking Value with Cloud Technology

“The biggest challenge we have today is, by far, managing growth,” said Araujo. “It is critical to have support from systems that allow us to continue growing fast. For us, SAP S/4HANA Cloud is that technology, and we implemented it.”

When the next-generation, intelligent ERP was first introduced, the technology behind the offering gained a lot of attention. Between processing large volumes of data at real-time speeds and connecting all business systems to form one source of intelligence, the software’s potential became evident to Beyond Technologies.

However, it can be challenging to build a business case around technology alone. By showing concrete results of what the technology can bring to a company, the deployment and management of SAP S/4HANA Cloud becomes easier – whether firms are working with their customers or collaborating with internal operations.

Beyond Technologies decided to adopt the application lifecycle management (ALM) solution SAP Cloud ALM to accelerate the delivery of SAP S/4HANA Cloud for itself as well as its customers. More importantly, the offering is helping the company stay true to its mission by bringing methodology, progress, and scope nearby so it can focus on delivering value to the project.

The company now has a clear view of the steps required to successfully deploy SAP S/4HANA Cloud. SAP Cloud ALM includes best practices packages to guide the creation and operation of digitalized business and technology processes. Team onboarding and scoping are faster thanks to role-specific task sequencing methodologies. Furthermore, a solution validation functionality is available to confirm that each stage of the implementation – from planning to go-live and beyond – helps ensure customers’ business requirements are met.

By mastering both SAP Cloud ALM and SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Beyond Technologies is gaining a significant advantage that goes beyond technology implementation.

“Our projects are faster and more to-the-point. Even our customers are benefiting from it,” remarked De Araujo. “Because we are better positioned to address our customers’ needs, everyone is winning.”

