WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) and digital transformation consultancy Minsait, a division of Indra, announced the integration of Minsait’s Onesait Hospitality suite into the travel accelerator for the SAP Commerce Cloud solution to enable hotel chains to better serve travelers with new products and services available in a single commerce system across various channels, such as mobile, social or websites.
“Tourists today want to conveniently reserve their hotel rooms and often look to enhance their stays with concert tickets or dinner reservations available with just a few finger taps on the screen of a mobile device or computer on one system,” said SAP Senior Vice President Matthias Goehler, head of Customer Experience Industry Solutions. “With Minsait’s hospitality solution integrated into our commerce cloud solution, hoteliers can now offer this and improve their profit margin, while putting themselves in charge of the guest throughout the buying journey.”
Minsait Onesait Hospitality suite is built on SAP S/4HANA, which connects a hotel enterprise with business networks, the Internet of Things, Big Data and customers. Hotels using SAP’s travel accelerator can integrate their front- and back-office operations, bringing accurate guest and property information together in a single technology. Advanced merchandising processes help businesses bundle room and non-room inventory and make those offers available to the right audience, leading to higher conversion rates.
Hospitality customers of SAP include TUI Group, NH Hotel Group, Palladium Hotel Group and RCD Hotels.
