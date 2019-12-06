Today’s geopolitical uncertainty and cyber threat landscape may be causes for concern for CEOs, but according to PwC’s 22nd Annual Global CEO Survey, the availability of key skills is more top of mind for these executives leading organizations worldwide.

As the speed of innovation is accelerated for emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and blockchain, now more than ever businesses leaders are realizing the need to educate and train their workforce, clients, and shareholders and ensure they are kept abreast of the latest technologies that affect their everyday work.

As companies adopt digital solutions as part of their transformations to intelligent enterprises, SAP’s introduction of SAP Enable Now Framework – intelligent, in-product user assistance – is helping empower customers to close the skills gap and build the skills needed to adopt cloud solutions. With learning preferences changing and the need for on-demand, real-time training increasing, SAP’s innovative and unique approach to enterprise learning provides customers with the right resources to allow them to operate at their full potential.

By rapidly creating and deploying content and microlearning tools, SAP Enable Now Framework offers users fast and efficient learning-enablement tools. These tools include formal, informal, and on-the-job support and equip employees with the necessary knowledge to master their jobs.

Measuring Success

Since rollout, SAP Enable Now Framework has received an overwhelming amount of support from leading industry peers, analysts, and customers. Recognized as an innovative solution that places the learner at the center, it has set the industry standard for intelligent enterprise learning and enablement.

SAP Enable Now Framework was recently awarded the Innovation in Education Services TSIA STAR Award by the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA), one of the most prestigious awards in the industry. TSIA is the leading association for technology services organizations and for nearly 30 years, the TSIA STAR Award has honored technology companies for their commitment to outstanding innovation, leadership, and excellence. Winners are selected by TSIA’s advisory board members, consisting of industry-peers, competitors, customers, and SAP partners such as Microsoft, Dell, HP, and Cisco.

The award serves as a major milestone for success and validates SAP’s mission to educate the workforce on the innovative technology of today. Josh Greenbaum, analyst at Enterprise Applications Consulting, explained how SAP was “doing an exemplary job of providing enablement that is needed by companies embarking on an intelligent enterprise-based transformation.”

Shared Success

Beyond offering the framework to SAP customers, the company partners with global customers to customize it for their specific needs. Multinational consulting firm and global strategic services partner Capgemini is the first to have signed for SAP Enable Now and offered its benefits to its own customers. Capgemini positions the solution to bring users up to speed on their latest technologies, offering intelligent e-assistance within its core project training methodology. Throughout the project lifespan, SAP Enable Now provides Capgemini with seamless knowledge transfer by providing outputs for functional training and testing teams. Post go-live monitoring provides adoption metrics to show where users are struggling and where they meet performance expectations.

“SAP Enable Now is a proven game changer for Capgemini’s delivery of client enablement, engagement and end user adoption of technology transformation,” said Cathy Miller the Change Acceleration Practice Lead, NA People & Organization, Capgemini Invent “We have leveraged this new capability to transform the way we deliver change for our clients.. Gone are the days of delivering training just-in-time. Today, fueled by SAP Enable Now, Capgemini transformation teams empower and enable impacted stakeholders with needed knowledge where they need it, when they need it — a necessary adjustment to meet the expectations of our clients and their technology-evolving workforce deploying cloud solutions. Capgemini’s partnership with SAP, SAP Enable Now, and our partner-managed cloud have allowed Capgemini to differentiate our offerings in compelling ways for our clients.”

Full Steam Ahead with the SAP Enable Now Framework



With the speed of technological change significantly increasing, business decision makers understand that in order to get the most out of their investments in technology, it is important to prepare their workforce with the skills needed to effectively utilize and adopt these tools. SAP Enable Now Framework is currently available with SAP S/4HANA, SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP Marketing Cloud, SAP SuccessFactors solutions, SAP Cloud Platform, SAP Sales Cloud, SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, SAP Integrated Business Planning, SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud, SAP Intelligent Asset Management, and SAP Predictive Engineering Insights. SAP is investing in other areas of the business to make it available for additional cloud solutions.

Jan Meyer is senior vice president and global head of Portfolio and Solution Management and Business Development for SAP Knowledge and Education.