SAP’s unique culture is valued by its employees around the world. It truly reflects that a successful business is driven by an inclusive culture. This year, SAP is proud to be on seven out of nine of the annual Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Best Places to Work 2020 country lists.

SAP made the list in France, Germany, Mexico, the UK, and the U.S., and received first-place wins in Argentina and Brazil.

Glassdoor is the world’s most transparent jobs and recruiting marketplace, where employees can share insights and opinions about their work environments by leaving a company review, which is designed to capture an authentic look at what it’s like to work at that particular company.

Unlike other awards, there is no self-nomination or application process; instead, it is entirely based on the feedback employees have voluntarily and anonymously shared on Glassdoor. To determine the winners of the awards, Glassdoor evaluates all company reviews shared by employees over the past year. SAP’s rankings include:

Argentina: No. 1

Brazil: No. 1

France: No. 4

Germany: No. 5

Mexico: No. 15

UK: No. 8

U.S.: No. 48 (Large Companies)

SAP’s overall company score, number of reviews, positive sentiment, and followers all increased thanks to employee input.

Employees have made SAP the No.1 company to work for in Argentina and Brazil along with being ranked on the Best Places to Work lists. Glassdoor evaluates in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Mexico, Singapore, the UK, and the U.S.

A very special congratulations to SAP!

Ryan Olah is director of Life At SAP Social Media.