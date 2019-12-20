WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced a new enterprise edition of the SAP Litmos Training Content solution, with more than 2,000 video or downloadable courses, including 150 courses designed for customer-experience professionals.
The new edition also extends SAP’s learning portfolio to customer-facing professionals using Salesforce solutions.
Additionally, a new app for iOS and Android allows users on the go to learn the latest about their products and services or acquire customer-service and leadership skills.
“Companies running Salesforce solutions can now provide role-specific training to their employees in sales, service or marketing while giving them the flexibility to consume training at their own convenience,” said SAP Customer Experience Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Paula Hansen. “Learners may need to switch between devices working from the office or home, and the portable format allows them to do just that.”
The Salesforce editions of SAP Litmos training solutions are available within the installed Salesforce applications. Employees and team members at partner organizations can instantly access over 1,000 video-based courses designed to improve customer experience, leadership and management. SAP Litmos training solutions are deployed in minutes with simple administration, which allows users and courses to be added right away without additional configuration.
The SAP Litmos solution portfolio was recently ranked as a Leader in G2’s Fall 2019 Corporate LMS Report. Over 14 million users working for organizations such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intuit, Transamerica and ADP have trained with SAP Litmos solutions.
