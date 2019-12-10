WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced a partnership with project44®, a global leader in advanced visibility for shippers and logistics service providers. The new partnership aims to change the way shippers manage the delivery process, helping customers to save time and resources, improve operations and thrive in the experience economy.

The companies plan to offer a joint solution for key transportation processes, such as receiving and tracking, that will connect, automate and provide visibility data and insight from project44 within SAP Logistics Business Network. The solution will help empower shippers to deliver more holistic and consistent customer experiences, end to end.

“Shippers often struggle with little transparency across their logistics ecosystem due to volatile market conditions and siloed operations, which makes everything from staffing operations to keeping stock on shelves more difficult,” said Franz Hero, senior vice president, Supply Chain Development, SAP. “We want to provide shippers with access to real-time information that pinpoints their shipments’ location at all times and provides dynamic, predictive delivery ETAs. This information will improve shippers’ real-time decisions, to run more proactive, data-driven supply chains.“

project44 Founder and CEO Jett McCandless said, “Since its founding, project44 has been at the forefront in delivering the transportation and logistics industry the advanced visibility needed to make smarter and more proactive supply chain decisions. Together with SAP, we can enable the world’s leading organizations to know exactly where orders are during every step of the journey.”

This partnership marks a major milestone in the SAP “network of networks” strategy based on partnerships with world-class innovators, which started with connectivity to digital freight forwarders such as Uber Freight, and now includes project44 as a global visibility provider integrated with SAP Logistics Business Network.

project44 ingests, cleanses and normalizes high-quality data from a wide network of global carriers. SAP Logistics Business Network enables customers to manage logistics transactions, exchange documents with key partners and gain transparency across the complete value chain. Integrating project44 data will enrich SAP Logistics Business Network with access to the largest and fastest-growing global carrier network. This level of connectivity brings real-time shipment visibility and business process collaboration from contracting to settlement — starting with ready-to-run integration for road transportation visibility for North America and Europe.

With project44 enhancing SAP Logistics Business Network, SAP customers can increase operational efficiencies, reduce costs, eliminate detention fees and penalties, better manage inventory levels, decrease dwell times, improve shipping performance and deliver a better customer experience.

Shippers or carriers can evaluate the benefits of SAP Logistics Business Network digitally at SAP Store, using credit card or invoice, and build out their infrastructure in a test environment. Shippers can also send invitations to their carriers to join their logistics network for free.

