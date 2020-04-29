It has happened to every consumer: You buy an item – a shirt, a tea kettle, new eyeglasses – and the ads start appearing, promoting the same item you’ve already purchased, maybe even with a new discounted price. (Ouch!)

It happens to companies, too. A customer shows interest in an item, but the thread gets lost. Did they buy it? Did it just sit in their shopping cart? Did they buy it and hate it, writing a negative review? Your system does not tell you, so better to keep promoting the item just in case.

And there it is: the disengagement gap, resulting in poor outreach and a dissatisfied customer.

Many customer experience systems on the market today purport to fix this problem. Some can — to a degree. But now more than ever, new channels and new buying methods are emerging that have turned traditional customer interaction completely on its head. New sources of data need to be captured, but they need to be synthesized and used to connect those threads and close those gaps, resulting in one positive experience.

Redefine the Experience

With all of the advanced capabilities and data warehousing options available today, there is no reason for a poor customer experience – in store, online, or anywhere else. The customer should be front and center at all times. But this is admittedly hard to manage when unwieldy processes accidentally drop the curtain, and show irrelevant ads, for example. Anything can create such disconnections, but they are most often due to numerous data silos, the evolving data privacy climate, and an inability to manage data volume.

Enter the customer data platform. Rather than approach individual touch points, a customer data platform takes a holistic look at the customer and their entire buying journey and makes sense of it. At its core, the platform helps to deliver personalized experiences that nurture anonymous users into known, loyal customers using the customer’s preferred channels.

Bringing the Complete View into Focus

The most difficult challenge is to gather the immense amount of data a customer generates and make sense of it while always maintaining and respecting customer privacy. With decades of experience and top-rate foundational SAP Customer Experience portfolio, SAP can offer:

The single source of truth: Most customer data platform solutions build customer profiles with marketing use cases in mind. SAP is focused on delivering a platgform that covers beyond marketing use cases, connecting the commerce experiences to the service engagements, with relevant marketing at the right time, connecting the early-stage engagements to the brand advocates, from front office to the vast back-office connection that only SAP has.

Real-time insights: SAP helps to meet the customer in the moment no matter what channel they choose. At the same time, the company offers the flexibility to adapt to existing business processes that give a competitive advantage. The customer data platform from SAP is built on the foundation of SAP Customer Data Cloud, which manages more than 2 billion first party profiles and over 5 billion consent and preferences across the globe in a truly cloud-based, software as a service solution.

Data privacy and governance: SAP puts customers in control of their own personal data, meets requirements for data privacy regulations, and offers transparency about data collection and processing. This helps reduce risk of regulatory issues.

Sonny Dasgupta is senior director of Product Marketing for SAP Customer Data Cloud.