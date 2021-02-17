Every second counts in the business world. When fractions of moments determine success, technology can step in to help win the race – quite literally. One company that knows firsthand the importance of speed, both on the racetrack and off, is the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team.

In more than 125 years of racing, Mercedes-Benz has created its first electric racing team known as the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team. Driven by innovation and sustainability, this electrifying team is fully equipped to deliver a new generation of electric race cars and leverage the technology used on the racetrack to help deliver more practical and clean electric cars on our streets.

Technology Wins the Race

Leading the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team is Team Principal Ian James, who recently appeared on a new video series called Getting Real with SAP. Joined by host Abadesi Osunsade, the two dive deep in a conversation about leveraging technology to gain that competitive advantage that is crucial when competing on the track.

“We are genuinely a startup,” James says, “which means to get that competitive edge, it’s incredibly important that we really look after every detail, and technology very much helps us do that.”

Choosing the right technology to do so was important to the team’s success. The Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team went with SAP S/4HANA to improve operational speed and agility, all while keeping the team connected throughout various parts of the world.

But this technology is helping the team win in more ways than just on the racetrack.

James points out, “Although the focus is very much on our on-track performance, there are other aspects to the organization that we need to look after as well.”

Just as important to the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team are their fans. With technology capable of collecting and analyzing fan feedback, the team can be sure to create the best fan experience possible to keep their supporters engaged, excited, and ready to win.

Controlling the Controllable

Osunsade asks, “Is there anything that happened this year that might’ve been impossible if you weren’t able to use this technology?”

“Had we not had the systems that we’ve set up with SAP S/4HANA, enabling us to work in four different locations around the world, we would almost be in a position where it’d be impossible to function,” James answers.

As a leader of the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team, James has stressed to the team the importance of focusing on the factors they can control: “What I try and do is make sure that they have the tools to be able to control the controllable. When we do have a success and when we win like we did in Berlin, it’s pretty euphoric and a very privileged position to be in.”

