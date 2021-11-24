As a leading youth charity in the UK, The Prince’s Trust helps young people get into jobs, education, and training. The Trust offers free courses, grants, and mentoring opportunities to inspire those aged 11 to 30 to build their confidence, gain new skills, and change their lives for the better. Founded by HRH The Prince of Wales in 1976, the Trust has helped more than 1 million young people to date.

“Our employees and volunteers are incredibly passionate about helping young people reach their full potential,” said Kimberley Cleland, director of People and Learning at The Prince’s Trust. “Our job in HR is to nurture that drive and enthusiasm, and equip staff with the tools that will help them support young people.”

To enable employees to work as efficiently and effectively as possible, the Trust wanted to provide the very best working experience. By moving to cloud-based SAP SuccessFactors solutions, the Trust transformed its HR function, delivering intuitive employee self-services, supported by a modern, digital platform. Employees are delighted with the convenience and simplicity of self-service HR, while the Trust has cut costs and improved HR efficiency.

Today, the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central solution serves as the master record for all employee data, including training information, and for Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks. DBS checks are carried out by a UK government agency to establish a person’s criminal record history, helping employers to make safer recruitment decisions to prevent unsuitable people from working with vulnerable groups. The Prince’s Trust built custom portals in SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central to manage employees’ DBS check status. Automatic alerts are triggered when DBS checks near their expiration date, enabling managers to apply for new checks in a timely manner.

In addition, the move to SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central is enabling further HR benefits. For example, The Prince’s Trust can respond rapidly to requests from funding partners for information, helping to secure much-needed donations. Similarly, centralized recruiting processes have helped the Trust to make smarter hiring decisions across the organization and reduce reliance on external agencies, freeing up precious resources to invest in youth services.

The SAP SuccessFactors solutions also underpin the Trust’s new employee development strategy, which is designed to equip staff with the competencies they need to support young people, such as mentoring and conflict resolution skills. Using the SAP SuccessFactors Learning solution, employees now have access to a central catalog of digital training programs, and the HR team can track course completion, helping to ensure that all employees undertake mandatory and career-progression training.

With integrated, automated processes covering the entire employee life cycle, SAP SuccessFactors solutions have laid the foundation for efficient, user-friendly HR operations.

Kimberley Cleland concludes, “With the SAP SuccessFactors solutions, everyone at The Prince’s Trust has all the information they need at their fingertips. Ultimately, this helps us get the right people with the right skills out in the field to provide life-changing support to help young people realize their potential.”