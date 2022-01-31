WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced a new agreement with Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs to foster early cybersecurity talent and promote diversity in the field.

The relationship will see SAP sponsor the Yale Cyber Leadership Forum, a collaboration between Yale Law School’s Center for Global Legal Challenges, the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs and the Department of Computer Science, which aims to prepare next-generation technologists to address the most pressing issues in the cybersecurity sector.

SAP’s sponsorship will include scholarships, funding for diverse groups of students, educational materials, professional mentorship and access to jobs and internships for students aiming to pursue careers in cybersecurity, while also strengthening collaboration between the business and academic communities.

Additionally, SAP will live-stream the Yale Cyber Leadership Forum sessions to the public, for the first time making it possible to view and participate in its educational events and discussions.

“Greater workforce diversity is synonymous with innovation, creativity and a more secure enterprise landscape,” said Tim McKnight, EVP and Chief Security Officer of SAP. “By opening cybersecurity conversations and learning opportunities to a broader audience, we aim to foster a new generation of diverse talent.”

Yale University’s Ted Wittenstein, Executive Director of the Jackson Institute’s new Schmidt Program on Artificial Intelligence, Emerging Technologies and National Power, which examines how artificial intelligence has the potential to alter the fundamental building blocks of world affairs, noted that this new relationship will enable expanded student and public participation as well as help strengthen cybersecurity collaboration among the business and academic communities.

SAP’s Chief Trust Officer, Elena Kvochko, pointed out that by offering SAP’s vast technology network to broadcast Forum sessions, the company will help reach a broad array of audiences, including opening the Yale platform to underserved populations and providing opportunities for individuals to participate, learn and prepare for careers in cybersecurity.

SAP brings security experts to the Forum’s extensive network of attorneys, technologists, entrepreneurs and policymakers, and will provide coaching and early career mentorship opportunities for students.

SAP is committed to promoting diverse talent and developing early talent in the cybersecurity sector.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contact:

Mary Lasher, +1 (650) 421-6048, mary.lasher@sap.com, ET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com