Even after two years of successive lockdowns and variants, COVID-19 continues to endanger supply chains, congest seaports, and strain labor markets. The ongoing uncertainty has reinforced the need for organizations to see beyond the next disruption by embracing digital transformation.

To get ahead of rapid shifts in the marketplace, businesses are turning to the cloud, where increasingly integrated digital networks extend visibility and ensure resilience across their operations and those of their interconnected buyers and suppliers.

Offering flexibility, speed, security, and cost-effectiveness, the cloud continues to deliver undeniable value. According to Gartner, 85% of enterprises will adopt a cloud-first strategy by 2025. Doing so allows them to turn their attention to the task of applying cloud-based technologies to run their business, rather than running the technologies themselves.

Growing margins and greater efficiencies are two of the benefits enterprises can enjoy through RISE with SAP, a comprehensive cloud offering that helps deliver a strategic approach to digital transformation. The package provides services and functionality to help businesses along their journey to becoming intelligent enterprises.

RISE with SAP enables companies to gain insights from across their operations and combine them with insights from trading partners to help guide decisions. For example, consider your favorite online apparel retailer. While they may fulfill your order in-house, they will need to engage with an external logistics provider to deliver it.

This is why integrated business networks are so important. To become connected, intelligent enterprises, businesses need strong collaboration with trading partners and full visibility into supply chains to ensure agility and resilience.

SAP Business Network – a cloud-based, integrated network of networks spanning procurement, supply chain, logistics, asset maintenance, and enterprise resource planning (ERP) – can provide immediate access and 360-degree visibility into one’s trading partners. Through a single digital connection, the network can replace messy one-to-one integrations with a tidy many-to-many, inter-company process flow. In doing so, it lends transparency and up-to-the-minute information across all buyers and suppliers, so they may identify risks, plan for potential disruption, and collaborate toward innovation. Paired with artificial intelligence (AI), SAP Business Network helps make it possible to adjust operations as needed or pursue alternative sourcing in real time.

Remember your favorite online apparel retailer? Because it transacts commerce through SAP Business Network, the online shop allows tracking from the time an order is made to when the parcel arrives at your door. One of the many advantages of transparency is that when the package is delayed, the retailer can alert you, ensuring the trusted relationship remains intact.

Companies can also focus on strategic sourcing by selecting ethical suppliers to help them achieve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals through integrated business networks. Trends and benchmarks generated from the 8 million companies in SAP Business Network provide informed guidance on a host of criteria, ranging from operational practices to sustainability measures needed to make prudent business decisions in line with stakeholder values.

That’s the value of SAP Business Network as part of RISE with SAP: it enables organizations to future-proof their business, not only within their four walls but also beyond, collaborating with a community of trading partners and unleashing value for their mutual customers.

Paige Cox is senior vice president and global head of SAP Business Network.