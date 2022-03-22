When the pandemic struck, Daniel Augusto Rodriguez Navarro, applications and innovations manager at Mexico City-based Orbia, realized he had an opportunity to help employees navigate the new normal. He had already been working with the company’s human resources department on a digital transformation initiative but saw this as a chance to take it to it the next level – while supporting people in need.

“During the pandemic, people couldn’t walk over to HR and ask questions,” said Rodriguez. “We had already automated many basic HR processes like pay slip delivery. But people had many more questions about their remaining vacation days, requesting letters verifying employment status, and other things.”

Already well-apprised of the latest technology innovation, Rodriguez introduced chatbots to the HR business leads. Using a technology platform provided by SAP, they were able to quickly build a chatbot to answer employees’ frequently asked questions.

During a recent LinkedIn event, “Understanding the ‘B’ in SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP),” Rodriguez discussed this use case and other business drivers for his organization’s platform strategy. Maribel Lopez, CEO of Lopez Research, moderated the session, which also featured Raghu Ramanathan, chief revenue officer of SAP Business Technology Platform.

With revenues of US$6.4 million in 2020, Orbia is a global leader in precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, and data communications sectors. It also mines and develops fluorinated and polymer solutions. In the past decade, Orbia has reoriented its mission around sustainability, committing to leveraging its varied business units in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Rodriguez started working with SAP BTP in 2016. At that point Orbia was evaluating a way to start using the new user-experience capabilities within SAP S/4HANA, a cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution. Rodriguez was excited about the opportunities presented by SAP BTP – primarily that it allowed the business to extend applications to mobile devices.

This first engagement with SAP BTP was a game changer for Orbia. It had already automated requisitions and purchase order approvals with SAP ERP solutions, but SAP BTP delivered approval forms to mobile devices so that directors or managers could approve them while on the road. This proof-of-concept was a huge time-saver for the business.

Rodriguez said that there was a steep learning curve with the first SAP BTP deployment. “But once the infrastructure in and architecture is in place, it becomes easy,” he said. Building on the extensibility project that brought purchase orders to mobile devices, his team was able to explore the possibilities of extending SAP SuccessFactors solutions via chatbots and other solutions including SAP Fiori apps.

Ramanathan said that Orbia’s path fits the SAP BTP journey he’s seen with other companies. With the twin pressures of the pandemic and climate change, companies have needed a platform to help solve those challenges.

“I’m passionate about our technology platform because it solves real-world business problems and some of the most important challenges of our times,” said Ramanathan. “That’s what makes SAP BTP special. For example, it helps companies advance sustainability initiatives that will impact our generation and generations to come.”

Orbia’s automation projects resonated with Ramanathan. He believes that 50% of business processes can be automated, saving people’s time for more strategic work. And it’s one of the main drivers and opportunities for companies’ digital transformation efforts. For example, one company Ramanathan mentioned uses bots to automate invoicing, which saves millions of dollars each year. That frees up resources that can be deployed to differentiate the company’s offerings and business model.

For Ramanathan, the next wave of automation is critical to ensure companies’ survival moving forward. “In the past we had best practices for business process but those are not the best-practice business processes for the future,” he said. “Often they’re very manual and labor intensive and not fit for the future.”

Moving forward, Rodriguez would like to create an intelligent automation and user experience center of excellence. He sees more opportunities to use automation – for example he believes SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation, part of SAP BTP, can help eliminate repetitive tasks in the company’s shared center for financial services.

Orbia also plans to move to SAP S/4HANA and use SAP BTP to help consolidate data and analytics – allowing different lines of business to access reliable, updated data. Moreover, “SAP BTP will be critical to keep the [ERP] core clean, while all the customizations will take place in SAP BTP,” said Rodriguez.

Robin Meyerhoff is head of Communications for SAP BTP.