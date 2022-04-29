WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that companies across North America chose SAP in the first quarter of 2022 to help drive their cloud transformations and future-proof their businesses, driving solid cloud bookings growth performance and current cloud backlog for the region.

“SAP experienced outstanding cloud revenue growth in North America last quarter thanks to companies of all sizes and industries betting more and more on the RISE with SAP solution and our flagship cloud solutions,” said DJ Paoni, President, SAP North America. “We also saw strong growth in SAP Business Technology Platform and strong performance in our intelligent spend management and HXM lines of business. This momentum, coupled with stability in our support business, is driving more predictable revenue to new heights.”

North American companies that chose SAP in the first quarter of 2022 include PetSmart Inc., Rivian Automotive Inc. and The Chemours Company, among many others. Others, such as Chipotle Mexican Grill and The Kroger Company, continued to place their confidence in software from Qualtrics, contributing to its strong growth.

Microsoft Corporation announced it would become the first public cloud provider to adopt the RISE with SAP solution and SAP S/4HANA to transform the deployment its own SAP ERP software.

Other highlights include:

TELUS Communications Inc. is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with US$17 billion in annual revenue and 17 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. TELUS will be using RISE with SAP to transition its ERP to the cloud. By using SAP S/4HANA, business process intelligence solutions and SAP Business Technology Platform, TELUS aims to unlock the full potential of its SAP S/4HANA transformation. SAP will help TELUS further meet its customer needs and improve experience as well as support its growth ambitions.

Zero Motorcycles Inc. is a global leader in the production of high-performance electric motorcycles and powertrains. To help scale its manufacturing operations to meet rising demand, Zero Motorcycles selected SAP to serve as its digital core in an end-to-end replacement of its legacy technology systems. With the implementation of SAP S/4HANA using the RISE with SAP solution, as well as solutions such as the SAP Ariba Supply Chain Collaboration solution, Zero Motorcycles expects SAP to serve as the foundation of its future scale and growth ambitions.

Find more information on SAP’s global performance in Q1 2022 in our earnings announcement.

