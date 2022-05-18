WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of SAP SE approved all proposals of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board. Prof. Dr. h. c. mult. Hasso Plattner was reelected with 90.48% of the vote, Dr. Rouven Westphal with 97.35%, Dr. Gunnar Wiedenfels with 98.77% and Jennifer Xin-Zhe Li was elected with 75.76% of the votes.

Hasso Plattner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, thanked the shareholders for their support and investment in SAP: “I have learned after 50 years of commitment to this company that SAP is a great company that continues to unleash its potential. It is the privilege of my life to have been able to create, shape, grow and lead this company. I am looking forward to continuing to do so in the coming two years.”

For 2021, SAP shareholders will receive a dividend of €1.95 per share plus a special dividend of €0.50 to mark the Company’s 50th anniversary. This brings the total dividend for 2021 to €2.45 (previous year: €1.85). The total payout to shareholders will thus amount to around €2.87 billion. The dividend is expected to be paid out from May 23, 2022. The shareholders approved the actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for fiscal year 2021.

The compensation report was approved with more than 85% of the votes. As SAP is obliged to change its auditor, to ensure a smooth transition, both the previous auditor, KPMG, for fiscal year 2022, and the new auditor, BDO, for fiscal year 2023, were elected immediately.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was held for the third time as a purely virtual event.

An overview of the resolutions of the Annual General Meetings of the past years can be found here.

