SAP has continued its success by receiving 75 employer of choice awards globally after the second quarter of 2022. This includes recognition across categories that include 42 for best employer, 15 for best workplaces, six for early career talent, and 12 for equality.

The first half of the year includes awards such as SAP named as a Best Place to Work in Canada, France, Germany, the U.S., and the UK, receiving the maximum five Glassdoor awards in major markets. This is a success that follows last year’s rankings, where SAP was listed in four markets.

“A flexible and trust-based workplace is the norm, not the exception, at SAP,” shares Sophie Bieber, head of Employer Branding at SAP. “We help the world run better, and that includes doing what’s best for our employees. Our unique culture is built on trust, respect, purpose, inclusion, and team spirit.”

Additionally, SAP has been recognized as LinkedIn Top Companies in five countries and a Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work for in the U.S.

Building on a strong and diverse culture, SAP scored 100% in the Corporate Equality Index for the ninth consecutive year and recognized as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

SAP Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Supriya Jha said, “It’s heartening but also humbling to see SAP recognized for the highly visible stand we take on behalf of LGBTQ rights and equality of opportunity. The values of diversity and inclusion permeate our culture at SAP, but even more important are the concrete actions they give rise to in our ongoing efforts to foster a welcoming environment and strong sense of belonging for all of our employees, contractors, and other stakeholders.”

In the first half of 2022, SAP has been recognized for 75 employer awards, which include:

Best Places to Work in five markets by Glassdoor

Top Employer in 17 countries and two regions by Top Employer Institute

Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality by HRC

100 Best Companies to Work for by Fortune

Top Company in five countries by LinkedIn

America’s Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes

Best Organizations for Women in India by The Economic Times

To learn more about the diversity and inclusion awards, best workplace awards, early talent certifications, and other accolades that validate SAP as a great place to work, please visit the Employer Awards section on jobs.sap.com.

