Lloyd Adams Named President of SAP North America

WALLDORF — Effective September 1, Lloyd Adams will oversee strategy, operations, people, sales, services and profitability across the United States and Canada for SAP SE (NYSE: SAP).

“Over the last 24 years, whether in senior sales roles or leading the development of marketing strategies for the company, Lloyd has played an integral role in the transformation of SAP in North America,” said Scott Russell, Executive Board Member, Customer Success, SAP. “He has built a reputation for being a champion of high-performance culture, an advocate for inclusivity across our workforce and a catalyst for innovation in support of our customers’ success. We are confident his appointment will be pivotal to the continued growth and acceleration of SAP’s long-term success.”

Since joining SAP in 1998, Adams’ career has included a progression of presales, inside sales and marketing leadership roles in the United States and the Asia-Pacific region. Previously, Adams served as managing director of the East region of the United States, responsible for the strategic direction, customer success, profitability and overall leadership of one of SAP North America’s key market units. The region covers all lines of business, including cloud and on-premise software as well as service and support to hundreds of customers, from small businesses to large corporations across a multitude of industries.

“Over the last two years, our team in North America came together and focused on building out the portfolio of solutions and tools our customers needed to make the crucial move to the cloud. We are proud to have been instrumental to so many on their journeys to become best-run businesses,” said Adams. “With so much global uncertainty, customers are turning to us now more than ever to help overcome the challenges they face, from sustainability to supply chain resilience and business model transformation. Driving our customers’ ongoing success remains the top priority for our team here in North America and our partner ecosystem.”

Adams succeeds DJ Paoni, who held the position of president of SAP North America for five years, substantially growing the business, the customer roster and the sales team. In August 2022, after 26 years with SAP, Paoni made the decision to retire.

