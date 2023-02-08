Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Further Drives Its Digitalization – Joint Innovation with SAP

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced a strategic partnership with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, to jointly drive sustainable business practice innovation. The partnership will further accelerate the migration of the systems of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to the cloud with RISE with SAP, a core element of which is SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

The pace of digitalization is accelerating. Disruptions in recent months have shown that to be successful, companies need to respond quickly to changes by adapting their business models and processes. For this reason, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and SAP SE announced a new strategic partnership. The aim is to further accelerate the digital transformation of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany drive sustainable innovation together, and comply with security as well as compliance standards.

“Our partnership with SAP is set to help us accelerate our innovation journey and bring us to the next level of digitalization. We are continuing to integrate the very best data and digital technologies into the heart of our organization, ultimately helping us to better serve our customers and patients,” said Belén Garijo, Chair of the Executive Board and CEO of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.

The first step of the collaboration is cloud transformation of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. The leading science and technology company will use RISE with SAP for this purpose. At the core of RISE with SAP is SAP S/4HANA Cloud, which will help digitalize the company’s business processes and make them more efficient, agile and adaptable. The cloud infrastructure management is provided by the hyperscaler AWS.

The access to the SAP Business Network that comes with RISE with SAP will enable Merck,KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to connect with partners within its supply chains and thus optimize business processes across companies.

“We’re excited to bring together the passion and innovative power of our two leading companies to drive the cloud transformation of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany,” said Christian Klein, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. “Together, we will build on this partnership to enable a more circular and sustainable world through new industry practices and processes.”

