The results are in for the International Data Corporation (IDC) 2022 SaaSPath survey!

The survey ratings recognize the leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendors that receive the highest customer satisfaction scores. We are excited to share that SAP SuccessFactors was among the highest scoring group for vendors serving the SaaS talent management application market and SAP has been awarded the 2022 IDC SaaS Customer Satisfaction Award for Talent Management. According to the survey, SAP SuccessFactors received top ratings in every metric, including product innovation, user experience, ease of implementation, and fast time to value.

“This award helps to validate that we are on the right path to supporting our customers in achieving not only their goals, but the needs and requirements of their most valuable assets: their people. Product management is not just about creating a great product. It is about creating great products that meet the needs and exceed the expectations of our customers. Ultimately, they are the ones who determine the success of our efforts,” shares Sam Passman, vice president, Product Management, Talent and Ecosystem Applications.

We are proud to achieve this award for our unified SAP SuccessFactors Talent and Learning solutions that offer solution capabilities to help build the skills needed for the future while empowering individuals to create a career that’s completely their own. SAP SuccessFactors continues to enhance and provide new innovations across talent management and learning to help meet these needs for today’s workforce and for the future. New innovations include, for example, providing visibility into the skills and capabilities of employees for greater talent transparency; giving personalized recommendations for learning activities, mentors, or temporary assignments to encourage employee development; and facilitating continuous coaching between managers and their team members with aligned activities and achievements.

The SaaSPath survey is IDC’s premier benchmarking survey with more than 30 different customer satisfaction results and was completed by 2,400 organizations across the globe by both IT and line-of-business leaders. To ensure the greatest quality in survey data, respondents went through an extensive screening to establish familiarity with the technologies as well as confirmation that they are influencers in their organization’s buying decisions.

With the survey results also comes the opportunity to gain feedback on customer expectations where additional value can be added. On average across all talent management vendors evaluated, customers believe vendors are delivering innovative solutions with strong data security that can be implemented with relative ease. However, customers desire easier integration, more verticalization, and some enhancements around data management capabilities.

Check out the award report and findings.

Rebecca Hamilton is global director of SAP SuccessFactors Solution Marketing.