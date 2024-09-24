SAP Enhances SAP Sales Cloud Journey with Gainsight for Increased Retention and Revenue Growth

The sales journey is never over, and organizations focused on customer success understand this need to constantly deliver on customer expectations while highlighting new innovative opportunities to drive growth. This is a key element of our strategy for SAP Sales Cloud, which is why SAP is partnering with Gainsight.

As a leader in customer success and product experience software, Gainsight enables SAP customers to align sales and customer success efforts, delivering a seamless customer experience that boosts retention and drives revenue growth.

By integrating SAP Sales Cloud and Gainsight Customer Success, organizations can orchestrate connected customer journeys, leverage AI-powered automation, standardize workflows, and enhance strategic account planning, among other benefits.

This partnership seeks to redefine and enhance enterprise customer success strategies while reinforcing SAP’s commitment to intelligent CX.

To develop an effective customer program, organizations need the capability to integrate relevant data and intelligence. With a composable, plug-and-play framework approach in SAP Sales Cloud, organizations can seamlessly access and integrate Gainsight data within the SAP Sales Cloud solution, harmonized with the data and intelligence.

What does this partnership mean from Gainsight’s perspective?

“Gainsight has helped more than 2,000 companies, including many of the world’s top brands across industries, transform their operations and prioritize customer retention and growth,” said Chuck Ganapathi, COO and President at Gainsight. “Now, by delivering Gainsight’s unique human-first AI capabilities to SAP Sales Cloud, we’re empowering our joint customers to spend less time on administrative work and more time focusing on their clients. And this is just the beginning — we’re looking forward to deepening our collaboration with SAP and driving even more innovation together.”

The integration offers comprehensive insights into the customer journey, accessible to both sales and customer success teams within a single platform. A 360-degree customer view along with real-time data analysis and automated workflows and playbooks enable teams to proactively act on customer risks and expansion opportunities. It empowers the sales team to enhance and expedite the sales cycle, while enabling the customer success team to expand post-sale engagement strategies.

It’s also important to myself and my team to have a pulse check on the market, collaborating and validating with our user community, partners and industry analysts.

“Customer success is a strategy that requires data, intelligence and analytics to be successful,” explained Liz Miller, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research. “SAP and Gainsight are bridging the gaps that can form across the customer, revenue, and success ecosystem by intentionally bringing success data together with market intelligence to accelerate decision velocity and action. This partnership is focused on centering success on the customer by expanding the scope and scale of intelligence where sellers and successful leaders work.”

To put this all into context, let’s say a manufacturing company wants to increase customer retention and capture untapped revenue opportunities. Through this partnership, customer success managers can develop and align tailored customer goals and success plans with customized engagement and support strategies, expanding upsell and cross-sell opportunities. At the same time, sales reps can utilize in-depth data, such as customer satisfaction levels, and product usage patterns to refine and improve ongoing and future sales cycles.

The SAP and Gainsight integration is now available on SAP Store.

Ritu Bhargava is president and chief product Officer of SAP CX and Industries.