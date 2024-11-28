In modern society, our perception is constantly bombarded with a never-ending stream of visual and auditory stimuli, overwhelming our senses and making it difficult to stay grounded in the present moment. Despite the challenges posed by our fast-paced society, it is essential to remain mindful and in the present to navigate the complexities of our perception and experiences.

SAP’s new art exhibition explores this concept and features the work of three artists, each offering their unique perspective on “The Tapestry of Perception.” It highlights the interconnectedness of perception, transformation, transition, memory, and the awareness of our surroundings. The art gallery is open to the public until February 2, 2025; the works can be viewed virtually or in person at the SAP International Training Center in Walldorf, Germany.

One of the key challenges we face in this information-saturated world is filtering out extraneous noise and differentiating between reality and our subconscious experiences. It can be difficult to discern what is truly happening in the present moment, as we draw from fragmented memories to make sense of our surroundings. Everyone sees and experiences life through a different lens, making the theme of perception open to interpretation.

The Interplay of Materials, Perception, and Memory Fragments

Litfass – Petra Goehringer Machleid. Click to enlarge.

As we navigate through life, we undergo various transformations and transitions, which further shape our perception of the world around us. Our memories, often fragmented and incomplete, play a significant role in how we interpret and understand our surroundings. German artist Petra Goehringer Machleid focuses on the interplay of wax and concrete and how the two different materials merge together over time. In her work “Litfass,” the peeling of all the different layers off the pillar represent all the stories held together, making it a unique representation of how experiences transform an individual.

Ultimately, our perception is shaped by our ability to draw from memories and differentiate between reality and subconscious experiences. Our awareness of time and surroundings also plays a significant role in shaping how we experience the world around us. Austrian artist Petra Fohringer captures the experience of memory and present experiences in her work “Winter’s Coming,” featuring Tyrion Lannister from the prominent TV series “Game of Thrones.” Throughout the series, the characters undergo significant changes, facing various challenges and setbacks that shape who they are. The relationships formed and the memories shared by the characters play a crucial role in their individual growth and transformation, serving as a reminder of the importance of the memories we create and the impact they have on our lives. “My artistic works open up the question of true and traditional memories, the influence and manipulation of memory, both individual and collective,” Fohringer notes.

Winter’s Coming, 2019 – Petra Fohringer. Click to enlarge.

Stefan Mittlboeck-Jungwirth-Fohringer, a multidisciplinary artist from Austria, delves into the world of transformation by recreating a beehive with copper encased in concrete. The honeybees, in his work of art “bodies,” represent unity and cooperation during times of transformation. The piece also represents the cyclical nature of life, as bees work tirelessly to gather resources and sustain their hive, mirroring the constant flow and transformation of life. This series of life and the fragile balance of it is a crucial component of his artwork. At the exhibition in Walldorf, an additional short film of the artist creating his work is on display.

bodies, 2019 – Stefan Mittelboeck-Jungwirth-Fohringer. Click to enlarge.

The components of the SAP art exhibition “The Tapestry of Perception,” which are memories, perception, and reflection of the world around us, contribute to our self-image, shape our experiences, and influence our general well-being. By understanding and appreciating the significance of these elements, we can cultivate a deeper awareness and appreciation for the richness of our human experience.

Top image: Mindatlas, 2022 – Stefan Mittelboeck-Jungwirth-Fohringer