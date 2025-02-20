The age of artificial intelligence (AI) is here, creating unprecedented opportunities to reshape industries. Yet, the path to meaningful adoption is riddled with challenges ranging from data complexity to organizational resistance.

This is where the latest update of the SAP Preferred Success offering comes in. It now offers a workshop designed to transform AI adoption into a structured, achievable process. Tailored support focuses on scaling AI initiatives confidently and responsibly in cloud solutions from SAP.

Adding a business AI accelerator workshop to SAP Preferred Success demonstrates SAP’s commitment to going beyond advancing technology adoption. Combining deep expertise, strategic frameworks, and cutting-edge AI capabilities, the workshop helps empower companies to unlock their full potential with bold innovations and measurable business outcomes.

Setting a transformative foundation for AI integration

Supported by a comprehensive framework, the business AI accelerator workshop provides essential knowledge, strategic frameworks, and a clear action plan to leverage AI for improved business processes, data-driven decision-making, and enhanced customer experiences. But what makes this new addition remarkable is its focus on delivering reliable, relevant, and responsible AI.

Enhanced with the software industry’s broadest data sets, the service can integrate AI into business processes while upholding the highest standards of ethics, data privacy, and governance. This can enable companies to embrace AI with trust and transparency while achieving tangible outcomes.

Accelerating time to value is another key benefit of the workshop. By rapidly deploying AI models and solutions, organizations can quickly realize the benefits of automation, optimization, and data-driven decision-making. They can participate in tailored sessions to identify high-impact use cases that align with their unique needs and plan a road map for simplifying the complexities of integrating AI capabilities into existing processes.

Beyond its technical strengths, the workshop emphasizes effective change management and comprehensive governance. These practices can foster organizational buy-in, strengthen compliance, and support a smooth transition to AI-driven operations. And when combined with SAP’s scalable, cloud-based AI services, businesses can gain the flexibility to grow sustainably, adapt to evolving demands, and future-proof their operations.

Guiding the path to bold innovation and simplicity

The workshop can provide a structured approach for organizations seeking effective AI adoption. It begins by introducing foundational business AI concepts, SAP’s AI strategy, and the AI services available from SAP. This initial overview highlights AI’s possibilities, helping organizations understand its potential impact on business operations.

Building on this foundation, the workshop conducts an AI readiness assessment of the customer’s SAP landscape, IT infrastructure, and overall consumption behavior. This evaluation identifies suitable AI use cases and establishes a tailored road map for AI adoption.

In parallel, the workshop can strengthen governance, compliance, and ethical considerations by establishing a comprehensive data governance framework. This helps ensure data accuracy, legality, privacy, and security across AI applications, enabling organizations to maintain high data quality, regulatory compliance, and stakeholder trust while mitigating legal risks.

Change management is another essential component of the workshop. Organizations can learn best practices for AI adoption in SAP solutions, including strategies to secure organizational buy-in, reduce resistance, and transition smoothly into AI-driven operations.

Next, a resource and skill set evaluation is conducted to help identify gaps in AI expertise. Organizations can leverage this information to build a skilled team capable of effectively adopting AI solutions and sustaining long-term success.

The workshop then focuses on strategic use-case identification, guiding participants through interactive sessions to uncover high-value AI opportunities aligned with business goals. This process can provide customers with AI use cases tailored to meet each organization’s specific needs and strategic objectives.

By the end of the workshop, organizations can gain a comprehensive action plan that helps transform insights into execution—driving AI adoption with confidence while fostering co-innovation and collaborative growth.

Shaping the future with AI and innovation at the core

We at SAP and our customers can work together to shape a future where technology drives meaningful impact with the business AI accelerator workshop. Whether identifying impactful use cases relevant for business or adopting AI-driven solutions, organizations can maximize the value of their technology investments and help ensure lasting outcomes with greater agility, scalability, and efficiency.

Discover how the SAP Preferred Success offering can guide your organization toward bold innovation, measurable outcomes, and lasting success.

Kiron Satyavarapu is global solution owner of SAP Preferred Success at SAP.