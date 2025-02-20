WALLDORF — The Supervisory Board and Executive Board of SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) recommend that shareholders approve a dividend of €2.35 per share for fiscal year 2024. This is an increase of €0.15, or 6.8% compared to the dividend paid for fiscal year 2023 (€2.20).

If approved by shareholders and assuming the same level of treasury shares at the time of SAP SE’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 13, 2025, and as at December 31, 2024, the total amount distributed in dividends would be approximately €2.741 billion (2023: €2.565 billion), representing a pay-out ratio of 51.9% (2023: 43.0%).

SAP believes that its shareholders should benefit appropriately from the profit the Company made in 2024. The Company’s dividend policy is to pay a dividend totaling at least 40% of non-IFRS profit after tax from continuing operations.

The following dates are relevant for the dividend payment:

Record date for dividend payment: May 13, 2025

Ex-dividend date: May 14, 2025

Payment date: May 16, 2025

Note to holders of SAP ADRs (American Depositary Receipts):

One SAP ADR represents one SAP SE share. The final dividend amount per ADR is dependent upon the euro/U.S. dollar exchange rate. Since SAP SE pays cash dividends on the ordinary shares in euro, the exchange rate fluctuations will affect the U.S. dollar amounts received by holders of ADRs. The final dividend payment by SAP SE to the depositary bank is scheduled for May 16, 2025. The depositary bank will then convert the dividend payment from euro into U.S. dollars as promptly as practicable.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP at @SAPNews.

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE: SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Note to editors:

To preview and download broadcast-standard stock footage and press photos digitally, please visit www.sap.com/photos. On this platform, you can find high resolution material for your media channels.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24

United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

For more information, financial community only:

Alexandra Steiger +49 (6227) 7-67336, investor@sap.com, CET

Follow SAP Investor Relations on LinkedIn.

For more information, press only:

Joellen Perry +1 (650) 445-6780, joellen.perry@sap.com, PT

Daniel Reinhardt +49 (6227) 7-40201, daniel.reinhardt@sap.com, CET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com