Sales teams are always looking for ways to make the most of their limited time. This is where SAP’s AI copilot Joule for SAP Sales Cloud can come in.

Joule is designed to help sales reps maximize their selling time, moments, and success, which is why we are excited to announce that Joule is available for the SAP Early Adopter Care program in SAP Sales Cloud.

With Joule, sales reps can leverage AI-powered capabilities to streamline their work and engage more effectively with customers.

Joule AI copilot in SAP Sales Cloud

Streamline Administrative Tasks

Joule can update appointments and add notes from the latest customer interactions, turning admin time into more time for selling.

Joule updating appointment status

Access Insights from Across SAP Systems

Joule can access business data from other SAP systems like SAP S/4HANA Cloud to provide talking points for upcoming meetings or account and lead insights during customer calls. This puts the right information at reps’ fingertips, improving credibility and trust in every engagement.

Joule surfacing accounts to click into more details

Reps can tell Joule to update a lead, opportunity, or quote with the latest information, enabling real-time forecast accuracy without friction. By assisting with these tasks, Joule allows sales teams to focus on what matters most: building relationships and closing deals. It makes updating deals effortless, giving sales leaders the forecast confidence they need.

Joule updating opportunity details

Join the SAP Early Adopter Care Program

You can be among the first to experience the benefits of Joule through the SAP Early Adopter Care program for SAP Sales Cloud. Participants in the program will get:

Early access to Joule features

Dedicated support from SAP for a successful rollout

The chance to provide input and shape the future of Joule

Recognition as pioneers in AI-powered selling

With Joule, you have the opportunity to transform how their sales teams work, engage, and deliver.

Get Started Now

Ready to empower your sales team with Joule? The SAP Early Adopter Care program is accepting registrations until March 31, 2025. Register now through the SAP Customer Influence site.

Steven Spears is AI Product Marketing lead for SAP Customer Experience at SAP.