Not a minute passes when executives don’t ask their organizations, “What are we doing for AI?” To put a spin on a famous JFK quote, “Ask not what you can do for AI, but what AI can do for your business.” While AI has enormous potential for organizations of all shapes, sizes, and industries, let’s focus on how it can drive a continuous cycle of improving risk, assurance, costs, efficiency, and sustainability. This cycle is what we call the “triple crown” of strategic procurement.

The triple crown strategy is a three-step approach that combines insights, planning, and action to revolutionize procurement processes. At the heart of this strategy lies the SAP Spend Control Tower solution, a powerful tool that helps bring together data from various sources to provide a comprehensive view of your spending.

The triple crown of procurement: It includes insights (from SAP Spend Control Tower), planning (with SAP Ariba Category Management), and action (with SAP Ariba Sourcing). In this article, we’re focusing on SAP Spend Control Tower and how it can provide crucial insights into your procurement landscape. Click to enlarge.

Step 1: Insights—Understanding Your True Business Objectives

Before diving into any initiative, it’s crucial to understand your true business objectives. These might include cost reduction, improved sustainability, increased profitability, improved customer service, or a combination of factors. The key is to identify and measure metrics that not only reflect these objectives but also help improve them.

This is where analysis and insights come into play. SAP Spend Control Tower is the engine that can drive these insights, offering a bird’s-eye view of your entire procurement landscape.

Let’s break down some of the key areas where SAP Spend Control Tower can provide valuable insights:

AI-Enabled Enrichment

Enrichment analysis: In this example, the number of unique suppliers is drastically reduced, an important initial step in driving value for most initiatives. Click to enlarge.

This is a leading indicator of value. Without understanding duplicate supplier names and components, achieving objectives will be much more challenging. The supplier enrichment analysis is a quick way to understand that value will be achieved by showing the true number of suppliers where spend occurs.

For example, your organization may not perceive risk if materials are coming from five companies, but the situation changes if it’s really one company with many names or misspellings. From a cost-savings perspective, we may not realize this is actually one supplier, and our spend is five times more to a single supplier instead of one times to five different suppliers. This insight can significantly impact risk assessment and cost management strategies.

Spend Trends

By aggregating data from multiple systems and sources, the solution can reveal spending patterns over time. Are certain categories of spend increasing? Are there seasonal fluctuations you need to account for? Understanding these trends can help you make more informed decisions about budget allocation and negotiation strategies.

Supply Risk

In today’s volatile market, understanding and mitigating supply risk is more critical than ever. SAP Spend Control Tower can help identify potential risks in your supply chain, such as overreliance on a single supplier or geopolitical risks in certain regions. As tariffs are a hot discussion in 2025, understanding the potential of tax fluctuations can be a strategic weapon for your business.

Supplier Fragmentation

Are you spreading your spend too thin across too many suppliers? The solution can highlight areas where consolidating suppliers might lead to better pricing or terms.

Consolidation Opportunities

On the flip side, are there areas where you’re too reliant on a single supplier? SAP Spend Control Tower can help identify opportunities to diversify your supplier base for increased resilience.

Diversity and Sustainability Targets

Many organizations have goals related to supplier diversity or sustainability. The solution can track progress towards these goals and identify areas for improvement.

Payment Terms Consolidation

Inconsistent payment terms across suppliers can lead to cash flow issues and missed opportunities for early payment discounts. SAP Spend Control Tower can help identify opportunities to standardize and optimize payment terms.

But here’s the thing: having all this data at your fingertips is just the beginning. The real magic happens when you start to connect the dots and uncover insights that weren’t visible before.

For instance, you might discover that while you’re meeting your overall spend targets, you’re falling short on your sustainability goals. Or you might find that your cheapest supplier for a critical component is also the one with the highest risk profile. These are the kinds of insights that can drive real change in your procurement strategy.

The Power of Real-Time Insights

One of the most powerful features of SAP Spend Control Tower is its ability to provide real-time insights. In today’s fast-paced business environment, waiting for monthly or quarterly reports just doesn’t cut it anymore. You need to be able to react quickly to changes in the market, shifts in supplier performance, or emerging risks.

Imagine being able to spot a sudden price increase from a key supplier the moment it happens, rather than discovering it weeks later when reviewing invoices. Or picture being able to track the impact of a natural disaster on your supply chain in real time, allowing you to quickly implement contingency plans.

This real-time capability isn’t just about reacting to problems; it’s also about seizing opportunities. Maybe you spot a dip in commodity prices that you can take advantage of, or you notice a trend in your spending that suggests an opportunity for bulk purchasing discounts.

The Human Element

While we’re talking about AI and advanced analytics, it’s important to remember that these tools are meant to augment human intelligence, not replace it. The insights provided by SAP Spend Control Tower can be invaluable, but they still need to be interpreted and acted upon by skilled procurement professionals.

This is where the art of procurement meets the science of data analysis. The solution might tell you that you have an opportunity to consolidate suppliers in a certain category, but it’s up to you to weigh that against other factors like supplier relationships, quality considerations, and long-term strategic goals.

The Road Ahead

As we wrap up this introduction to the triple crown of strategic procurement and SAP Spend Control Tower, it’s clear that we’re just scratching the surface of what’s possible. The next article will dive deeper into the planning phase, exploring how SAP Ariba Category Management can help you turn these insights into actionable strategies.

Remember, the journey to procurement excellence is ongoing. It’s not about reaching a destination, but about continuously improving and adapting to an ever-changing business landscape. With solutions like SAP Spend Control Tower, you’re equipped to not just keep up with these changes, but to stay ahead of the curve and drive real value for your organization.

So, are you ready to start your journey towards the triple crown of strategic procurement? The race is on, and with the right tools and strategies, you’re primed for success.

Sudy Bharadwaj is global vice president of Strategic Engagements for SAP Finance and Spend.

Cindy McKendry is director of Corporate Communications for Intelligent Spend and Supply Chain at SAP.