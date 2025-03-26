With so much technology already in place, adding cloud solutions can feel like just another layer of complexity. But the real challenge isn’t the solutions themselves—it’s making them work smarter, faster, and with greater impact.

According to a Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study commissioned by SAP, interviewed SAP customers found a way to tap into the guidance, expertise, and support they need to navigate challenges and achieve their cloud ambitions. And it all began with the expanded editions of the SAP Preferred Success offering.

A vice president of financial systems from a financial services company succinctly described the impact in an interview for the Forrester Consulting study: “The expanded editions of SAP Preferred Success have opened new doors for us. We can use the time saved by working with the SAP product specialist to focus on new functionality and dive deeper into existing features like never before.”

Implementing, adopting, and optimizing cloud solutions can be a struggle for many organizations. Why? Their internal teams often lack the time and expertise to leverage the solutions fully. At the same time, the rest of the business is stuck searching for external technology partners to manage applications and wrestle with customizations that slow down progress.

But here’s the good news: expanded editions of SAP Preferred Success can provide direct access to SAP product specialists who can give tailored guidance, enable proactive monitoring, and accelerate problem-solving.

Impact backed by real-life customer experiences

The expanded editions of SAP Preferred Success can go beyond smoothing the cloud adoption experience; they can also offer a strategic advantage that helps transform business operations. For the TEI study, Forrester Consulting interviewed SAP customers using the expanded editions—many of whom faced similar challenges, including limited expertise, resource constraints, and difficulty optimizing cloud solutions.

With access to comprehensive services such as how-to guidance and in-depth expertise, new-feature activation, prescriptive solution reviews, and proactive monitoring, surveyed organizations reported:

65% higher internal SAP team efficiency, saving US$1.3 million over three years: Regular check-ins with SAP product specialists can empower internal teams with direct access to training materials, insights on upcoming releases, and proactive issue prevention.

Organizations can significantly reduce reliance on external service partners by equipping internal teams with advanced SAP expertise. Optimized customizations, worth $408,000: Leveraging SAP’s standard design frameworks and expert guidance help streamline custom development efforts, minimize rework, and improve system performance.

Beyond the numbers, the true value of the expanded editions is reflected in real-world stories. In fact, an HR platform architect of a manufacturing company shared with Forrester Consulting: “When we face an issue, the SAP product specialist gives us a direct and clear answer within one day, and sometimes within hours. Also, the expanded editions of SAP Preferred Success give us access to a whole network of highly skilled SAP experts.”

The cloud’s potential continues to expand

As cloud technology evolves, its potential continues to grow. Yet, realizing its full value requires more than just technology—it demands the right expertise and guidance. Backed by real-life customer experiences analyzed by Forrester Consulting, it’s clear that strategic advantage is available through the expanded editions of SAP Preferred Success.

Learn more about the full impact of the expanded editions of SAP Preferred Success in the 2025 Forrester Consulting study, “The Total Economic Impact™ of the Expanded Editions of SAP Preferred Success.”

Gokhan Nalbantoglu is head of Global Sales for Cloudified Services at SAP.

Peter Roberts is SVP and chief product owner for SAP Preferred Success at SAP.