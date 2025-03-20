In an early access program, KPMG, one of SAP’s largest alliance partners and a customer, is using AI-driven assistance to deliver faster, more impactful results for its clients.

Today, system integrators are faced with increasingly complex implementations that require faster decision-making, streamlined processes, and optimized resource allocation. To successfully navigate the scale and complexity of these projects, consultants need instant access to expert-level knowledge and best practices across SAP solution landscapes.

Now, new generative AI capabilities from the SAP Joule for Consultants solution can help consultants to work smarter, deliver projects faster, and drive greater impact for clients—and KPMG firms are leading the way in harnessing its potential.

“Clients trust KPMG firms with their most critical digital transformations, and we maintain that trust with a focus on pursuing the fastest, most reliable path to value. KPMG firms are enabling their teams with AI to consistently and swiftly deliver an unmatched combination of advanced technology, functional and industry insights, and proven practices from across our global network to clients.” Carl Carande, Global Head of Advisory, KPMG International

As the largest participant using SAP Joule for Consultants as part of the current early access program, KPMG is empowering its consultants to scale complex IT and transformation projects for clients globally with generative AI and deep industry expertise.

KPMG takes consulting to the next level with generative AI

Introducing generative AI capabilities can change the game, and KPMG is transforming its SAP consulting approach by embedding SAP Joule for Consultants into its methodology. This integration can accelerate project execution, helping to deliver faster and more impactful results for clients.

“KPMG and SAP are deeply aligned in our commitment to helping clients derive true business value from transformation. SAP Joule for Consultants is already demonstrating its potential to enhance how our SAP consulting teams operate. By leveraging the latest AI capabilities from SAP, combined with KPMG professionals’ industry expertise, our consultants are equipped with the most current SAP knowledge and tools to help clients solve their most pressing business needs quickly and with confidence.” Hendrik Thörner, Global Lead Partner for SAP, KPMG International

Through customized, white-glove support, KPMG professionals help clients realize their unique business needs while also ensuring efficiency in implementing SAP systems in alignment with the latest best practices to optimize global service delivery models.

The business-led, tech-enabled approach by KPMG firms is grounded in its unique, strategic Trusted AI framework. This approach facilitates rapid and ethical design as well as the development and delivery of AI strategies and solutions.

With knowledge retrieval, consultants gain instant access to SAP’s most trusted resources, enhancing discovery and upskilling. Consultants no longer spend hours sifting through documentation, reaching out to colleagues, or navigating an internal database because Joule can deliver concise answers, explain custom code, and provide expert-level guidance.

In fact, SAP has found that consultants can save up to 1.5 hours per day with reliable AI assistance grounded uniquely in the most comprehensive and up-to-date SAP knowledge base. With AI assistance, consultants can focus on high-value tasks, which means accelerated project executions and more impactful results for customers.

“From idea to productive use in less than a year, SAP Joule for Consultants provides our customers and partners with a powerful lever for their cloud transformation. I’m proud to see the capability in action and thank KPMG for pioneering the new era of the profession. SAP Joule for Consultants is a game changer, delivering expert-level insights into exclusive SAP content, giving guided recommendations and instructional support, and providing ABAP code explanations that can help consultants reduce the time spent on interpreting code by up to 40%,” said Dr. Philipp Herzig, CTO & Chief AI Officer at SAP SE.

How SAP Joule for Consultants works

SAP Joule for Consultants combines a generative AI foundation, built on large language models (LLMs) trained on SAP’s structured knowledge to help ensure accuracy, relevance, and contextual understanding, and Joule, an intuitive conversational AI copilot experience. Joule can deliver fast, expert-level answers from SAP’s exclusive content, guided recommendations and instructional support, and ABAP code explanations that can enable consultants to spend 40% less time interpreting code.

How to get started

