AI That Thinks, Learns, and Acts: How SAP and NVIDIA Are Shaping the Future of Business AI

In today’s business landscape, enterprises need AI that reasons through challenges, anticipates outcomes, and takes action. That’s why SAP and NVIDIA are deepening our work together to deliver more advanced AI capabilities into the hands of businesses worldwide.

With NVIDIA’s latest announcement of Llama Nemotron reasoning models, SAP is strengthening its agentic AI strategy to help drive even greater business impact. These models allocate more compute time before responding to improve accuracy and enhance AI agents with advanced decision-making and execution capabilities. By integrating them, Joule agents will become more adept at tackling complex business challenges—leveraging deeper contextual reasoning, making more precise decisions, and seamlessly interacting with enterprise data and systems to deliver more intelligent and autonomous operations.

Transforming business today: What SAP and NVIDIA have already achieved

The long-standing partnership between SAP and NVIDIA has already delivered AI innovations that are transforming business operations. Across industries, these AI innovations are revolutionizing how enterprises implement SAP solutions and develop applications on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

AI agents that work together—and work for you​ Meet Joule

For example, consultants working on digital transformation projects, such as those driven through RISE with SAP, are now leveraging SAP Joule for Consultants, enhanced with NVIDIA NeMo™ Retriever microservices, to quickly surface relevant insights from SAP-exclusive content. Consultants can ask questions in natural language to instantly retrieve precise guidance from past implementations and get assistance in interpreting ABAP code. This helps reduce the time spent navigating documentation and troubleshooting complex application logic, accelerating solution design, minimizing delays, and improving overall project efficiency.

For developers, AI-driven code generation has become a catalyst for innovation. Joule for developers, powered by NVIDIA NIM™ microservices, part of NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, helps generate ABAP code faster and more efficiently by enabling faster AI inferences for code generation tasks. SAP and NVIDIA collaborated on end-to-end model development for Joule for developers, including data processing and training the models. LLMs trained on ABAP and SAP’s enterprise logic enable developers to write, explain, and optimize SAP-specific code efficiently. As a result, enterprises can reduce development time, improve code quality, and accelerate innovation, modernizing their SAP environments more effectively.

Beyond implementation and development, AI is reshaping how businesses visualize and interact with their products. Leveraging NVIDIA Omniverse technologies, SAP Intelligent Product Recommendation can bring real-time 3D visualizations to complex products, transforming how companies design, manufacture, and market their offerings. Businesses can now simulate entire supply chains before making capital investments, optimize factory layouts with physics-based modeling, and enhance customer engagement through realistic, interactive product experiences that improve decision-making.

These AI-driven advancements are already reshaping operations in manufacturing, retail, and asset-intensive industries, enabling users to make more informed decisions, unlocking greater efficiency, and enhancing customer satisfaction.

What’s new: Advancing AI reasoning agents to transform work

“SAP’s AI agents, orchestrated by Joule, reason through challenges, solve complex problems, and drive efficiency,” said Kari Briski, VP, Generative AI Software for Enterprise, NVIDIA. “SAP plans to integrate NVIDIA Llama Nemotron reasoning models to enhance AI-driven automation and enable businesses to optimize operations.”

With the integration of NVIDIA Llama Nemotron reasoning models, SAP will continue to advance the reasoning of Joule agents, redefining enterprise automation and allowing enterprises to scale automation with confidence and drive efficiency across end-to-end business processes.

The future of business AI

Together, SAP and NVIDIA are redefining how enterprises use and benefit from AI—bringing automation, intelligence, and efficiency to every facet of business operations. From advanced AI agents that execute complex cross-functional workflows to AI-driven development and immersive digital experiences, the possibilities are expanding rapidly.

Learn more about the SAP and NVIDIA collaboration today. Explore what AI can do for your business.

Walter Sun is SVP and global head of AI at SAP.