SAP Regional Partner Excellence Awards locally recognize partner success in sales, innovation, technology, services, and solution areas within each region.

As part of SAP’s portfolio of prestigious partner recognition programs, in-region winners are announced at local kick-off events at the beginning of each year. Recognized for the value they deliver, these partners transform customer businesses for future success by harnessing cloud technology. To inspire continued innovation and to serve as a testament of their top performance, SAP proudly recognizes these partners in front of their peers for their exceptional customer impact.

Recipients of these prestigious awards are selected from SAP’s wide-ranging partner base. Regional representatives designate a steering committee to review, vet, and rank achievements using system-generated data on key metrics aligned with SAP’s communicated business strategies.

Congratulations to the 2025 winners for this esteemed recognition!

SAP Regional Awards for Partner Excellence in 2025

Recipients by Region

Middle and Eastern Europe (MEE)

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Cloud Performance: All for One Group SE

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for GROW with SAP: Cpro Industry Projects & Solutions GmbH

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for SAP Store: SYNCPILOT S.P.S.A. GmbH

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Solution Extensions: Open Text Software GmbH

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Advisor and Integrator: Accenture ASG

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Cloud Delivery: NTT DATA Business Solutions AG

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Cloud Competence: KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Customer Value: NTT DATA Business Solutions AG

Latin America and Caribbean (LAC)

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Intelligent Spend and Business Network: ADP Consultores

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for SAP Customer Experience: NTT DATA Business Solutions (Brazil)

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions: DBR Consultoria e Tecnologia Ltda. (Delaware Consulting) (Brazil)

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for SAP Business Technology Platform: SEIDOR (Brazil)

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition: SEIDOR (Brazil)

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Digital Supply Chain: Exed Consulting (Brazil)

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud: MIGNOW (Brazil)

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Solution Extensions: msg global solutions

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for SAP Store, SAP Endorsed Apps: DataXtream

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Delivery Quality: Numen IT Solucoes em Tecnologia Ltda. (Brazil)

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Customer Loyalty: MQA Business Consultants S.A.

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Global Strategic Services Partners: IBM de Chile S.A.C.

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Digital Demand Generation: Cast group (Brazil)

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for SAP Business One: Ramo (Brazil)

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Top Performance: BCI Consulting SRL (North)

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Partner-Driven Business: Infocenter (South)

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Innovation: Numen IT Solucoes em Tecnologia Ltda. (Brazil)

North America

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Total Indirect Contribution: NTT DATA Business Solutions

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Indirect Business, SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition: Syntax

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Indirect Net-New Customer Acquisition: NTT DATA Business Solutions

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Indirect Marketing: Answerthink

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Indirect Customer Success Stories: Syntax

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Service Growth with Indirect Customers: Syntax

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Indirect Post-Sales: NTT DATA Business Solutions

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Emerging Indirect Partner: The Silicon Partners Inc.

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Indirect Line-of-Business Performance: Analysis Prime

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Solution Extensions, Revenue: OpenText

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Solution Extensions, Growth: Smart Energy Water

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for SAP Store, Revenue: Icertis

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for SAP Store, Growth: Thomson Reuters

Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)

SAP EMEA Award for Service Partner Excellence 2025 for RISE with SAP, Overall Contribution: Accenture

SAP EMEA Award for Service Partner Excellence 2025 for RISE with SAP, High-Growth Contribution: IBM

SAP EMEA Award for Service Partner Excellence 2025 for Indirect Business: Deloitte

SAP EMEA Award for Service Partner Excellence 2025 for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition: Deloitte

SAP EMEA Award for Service Partner Excellence 2025 for Certification: EY

SAP EMEA Award for Service Partner Excellence 2025 for Special Recognition: KPMG

SAP EMEA Award for Service Partner Excellence 2025 for Business AI: Accenture

SAP EMEA Award for Service Partner Excellence 2025 for Line of Business: Accenture

SAP EMEA Award for Service Partner Excellence 2025 for Cloud Adoption: Capgemini

SAP EMEA Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Cloud Delivery Excellence: Inetum

SAP EMEA Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Overall Cloud Achievement: SEIDOR

SAP EMEA Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Overall Cloud Achievement, New Partner: KaarTech

SAP EMEA Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Corporate Social Responsibility: NTT DATA Business Solutions

SAP EMEA Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Solution Extensions, Achievement: Implico

SAP EMEA Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Solution Extensions, Growth: Tricentis

SAP EMEA Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Solution Extensions, Highest Bookings: OpenText

SAP EMEA Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for SAP Store, Validated and Spotlight Performance: Phenom

SAP EMEA Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions: Inetum

SAP EMEA Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Digital Supply Chain: Delaware

SAP EMEA Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for SAP Customer Experience: KPS

SAP EMEA Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Intelligent Spend and Business Network: NTT DATA Business Solutions

Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) and Greater China (GC)

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Overall Value-Added Reseller: SGN Software Private Limited

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Global Strategic Services Partner: Accenture

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Multi-Cloud Champion: PwC

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Regional Strategic Services Partner: FPT

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Hyperscaler: Amazon Web Services

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Midmarket: NTT DATA

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for New Cloud Partner: KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Partner-Led Business: NTT DATA

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for RISE with SAP: Accenture

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for GROW with SAP: NTT DATA

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions: Deloitte

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Intelligent Spend and Business Network: Accenture

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for SAP Customer Experience: NTT DATA

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for SAP Business Technology Platform: Deloitte

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Managed Service Provider: Accenture

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Innovation: Docusign

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Business AI, Global Strategic Services Partner: PwC

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Business AI: JSOL Corporation

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Solution Extensions: OpenText

SAP GC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Best Cloud Partner, Mainland China: Hand Enterprise Solutions Company Ltd.

SAP GC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Best Cloud Partner, Taiwan: IBM Consulting Taiwan

SAP GC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Best Cloud Partner, Hong Kong: IVC Solutions Limited

SAP GC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Global Strategic Services Provider: Deloitte

SAP GC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for GROW with SAP: BosCloud Jiangsu Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Leticia Ramirez is a regional partner awards manager at SAP.