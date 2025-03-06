SAP Regional Partner Excellence Awards locally recognize partner success in sales, innovation, technology, services, and solution areas within each region.
As part of SAP’s portfolio of prestigious partner recognition programs, in-region winners are announced at local kick-off events at the beginning of each year. Recognized for the value they deliver, these partners transform customer businesses for future success by harnessing cloud technology. To inspire continued innovation and to serve as a testament of their top performance, SAP proudly recognizes these partners in front of their peers for their exceptional customer impact.
Recipients of these prestigious awards are selected from SAP’s wide-ranging partner base. Regional representatives designate a steering committee to review, vet, and rank achievements using system-generated data on key metrics aligned with SAP’s communicated business strategies.
Congratulations to the 2025 winners for this esteemed recognition!
SAP Regional Awards for Partner Excellence in 2025
Recipients by Region
Middle and Eastern Europe (MEE)
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Cloud Performance: All for One Group SE
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for GROW with SAP: Cpro Industry Projects & Solutions GmbH
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for SAP Store: SYNCPILOT S.P.S.A. GmbH
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Solution Extensions: Open Text Software GmbH
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Advisor and Integrator: Accenture ASG
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Cloud Delivery: NTT DATA Business Solutions AG
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Cloud Competence: KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Customer Value: NTT DATA Business Solutions AG
Latin America and Caribbean (LAC)
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Intelligent Spend and Business Network: ADP Consultores
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for SAP Customer Experience: NTT DATA Business Solutions (Brazil)
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions: DBR Consultoria e Tecnologia Ltda. (Delaware Consulting) (Brazil)
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for SAP Business Technology Platform: SEIDOR (Brazil)
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition: SEIDOR (Brazil)
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Digital Supply Chain: Exed Consulting (Brazil)
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud: MIGNOW (Brazil)
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Solution Extensions: msg global solutions
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for SAP Store, SAP Endorsed Apps: DataXtream
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Delivery Quality: Numen IT Solucoes em Tecnologia Ltda. (Brazil)
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Customer Loyalty: MQA Business Consultants S.A.
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Global Strategic Services Partners: IBM de Chile S.A.C.
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Digital Demand Generation: Cast group (Brazil)
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for SAP Business One: Ramo (Brazil)
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Top Performance: BCI Consulting SRL (North)
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Partner-Driven Business: Infocenter (South)
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Innovation: Numen IT Solucoes em Tecnologia Ltda. (Brazil)
North America
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Total Indirect Contribution: NTT DATA Business Solutions
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Indirect Business, SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition: Syntax
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Indirect Net-New Customer Acquisition: NTT DATA Business Solutions
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Indirect Marketing: Answerthink
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Indirect Customer Success Stories: Syntax
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Service Growth with Indirect Customers: Syntax
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Indirect Post-Sales: NTT DATA Business Solutions
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Emerging Indirect Partner: The Silicon Partners Inc.
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Indirect Line-of-Business Performance: Analysis Prime
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Solution Extensions, Revenue: OpenText
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Solution Extensions, Growth: Smart Energy Water
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for SAP Store, Revenue: Icertis
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for SAP Store, Growth: Thomson Reuters
Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)
- SAP EMEA Award for Service Partner Excellence 2025 for RISE with SAP, Overall Contribution: Accenture
- SAP EMEA Award for Service Partner Excellence 2025 for RISE with SAP, High-Growth Contribution: IBM
- SAP EMEA Award for Service Partner Excellence 2025 for Indirect Business: Deloitte
- SAP EMEA Award for Service Partner Excellence 2025 for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition: Deloitte
- SAP EMEA Award for Service Partner Excellence 2025 for Certification: EY
- SAP EMEA Award for Service Partner Excellence 2025 for Special Recognition: KPMG
- SAP EMEA Award for Service Partner Excellence 2025 for Business AI: Accenture
- SAP EMEA Award for Service Partner Excellence 2025 for Line of Business: Accenture
- SAP EMEA Award for Service Partner Excellence 2025 for Cloud Adoption: Capgemini
- SAP EMEA Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Cloud Delivery Excellence: Inetum
- SAP EMEA Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Overall Cloud Achievement: SEIDOR
- SAP EMEA Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Overall Cloud Achievement, New Partner: KaarTech
- SAP EMEA Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Corporate Social Responsibility: NTT DATA Business Solutions
- SAP EMEA Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Solution Extensions, Achievement: Implico
- SAP EMEA Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Solution Extensions, Growth: Tricentis
- SAP EMEA Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Solution Extensions, Highest Bookings: OpenText
- SAP EMEA Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for SAP Store, Validated and Spotlight Performance: Phenom
- SAP EMEA Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions: Inetum
- SAP EMEA Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Digital Supply Chain: Delaware
- SAP EMEA Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for SAP Customer Experience: KPS
- SAP EMEA Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Intelligent Spend and Business Network: NTT DATA Business Solutions
Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) and Greater China (GC)
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Overall Value-Added Reseller: SGN Software Private Limited
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Global Strategic Services Partner: Accenture
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Multi-Cloud Champion: PwC
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Regional Strategic Services Partner: FPT
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Hyperscaler: Amazon Web Services
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Midmarket: NTT DATA
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for New Cloud Partner: KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Partner-Led Business: NTT DATA
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for RISE with SAP: Accenture
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for GROW with SAP: NTT DATA
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions: Deloitte
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Intelligent Spend and Business Network: Accenture
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for SAP Customer Experience: NTT DATA
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for SAP Business Technology Platform: Deloitte
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Managed Service Provider: Accenture
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Innovation: Docusign
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Business AI, Global Strategic Services Partner: PwC
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Business AI: JSOL Corporation
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Solution Extensions: OpenText
- SAP GC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Best Cloud Partner, Mainland China: Hand Enterprise Solutions Company Ltd.
- SAP GC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Best Cloud Partner, Taiwan: IBM Consulting Taiwan
- SAP GC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Best Cloud Partner, Hong Kong: IVC Solutions Limited
- SAP GC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Global Strategic Services Provider: Deloitte
- SAP GC Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for GROW with SAP: BosCloud Jiangsu Science and Technology Co. Ltd.
Leticia Ramirez is a regional partner awards manager at SAP.