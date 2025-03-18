SEATTLE — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced new generative AI innovations and an expanded partnership with American Express at SAP Concur Fusion, the flagship conference for SAP Concur solutions users and experts.

SAP is embedding its generative AI copilot Joule into SAP Concur solutions, bringing the portfolio one step closer toward a fully automated travel and expense management process:

Joule in the Concur Expense solution will help answer employees’ questions and ensure that expense reports are ready for submission with minimal effort. General availability is expected in the second quarter 2025.

Joule in the Concur Travel solution — now in the SAP Early Adopter Care program with general availability expected later this year — will help plan locations for offsite meetings, providing meeting location recommendations and high-level flight and hotel cost estimates.

SAP Concur also announced an expanded partnership with American Express to simplify expense management for shared customers. SAP Concur and American Express are launching a real-time authorization data capability whereby American Express Corporate Card purchases automatically generate and categorize expenses in Concur Expense at the time of spend. This feature will first be available for meal expenses. It will also include mobile notifications that send the employee expense policy reminders in the moment.

SAP Concur is also working to expand access to its integration with Mastercard, which automates expense entry at the time of purchase, so more Mastercard customers can benefit from a simpler and more efficient experience.

Additionally, American Express Global Business Travel has integrated its hotel marketplace, featuring over 2 million properties across 180 countries with competitive rates, into the new Concur Travel solution, providing customers with access to comprehensive hotel content, including negotiated programs and preferred partner rates.

With its Concur Travel and Concur Expense solutions, SAP remains the market share leader for worldwide travel and expense management software, with 49.6 percent 2023 market share* These leading solutions are part of SAP Business Suite, SAP’s comprehensive portfolio of integrated solutions that combines our core cloud ERP and line-of-business applications, fueled by unmatched business data and actionable AI.

