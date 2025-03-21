SAP Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Planning Overall 2024 Vendor Assessment

SAP, the world’s largest ERP software provider and leading supply chain solution provider, has again been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Planning Overall 2024 Vendor Assessment. In addition, in four of the five vendor assessments, SAP was named a Leader.

According to the IDC MarketScape, “The company’s ability to cover end-to-end operations and integrate planning within a core system comes ready to implement.” The report also noted that “SAP’s size and scope is globally expansive, and the company’s client base in supply chain planning is extensive.”

Other key strengths recognized include:

Analytics and dashboarding with both web-based and Excel-based interfaces

Ready-to-implement and business-tested sets of algorithms across planning

functions

functions Synchronized planning integrating finance, supply chain planning, and execution

AI and machine learning demand planning enabling what-if scenario modeling, demand sensing, analytics, new product introduction, and more

Inventory optimization integrated with SIOP and S&OP processes

SAP was also positioned in the remaining supply chain planning vendor assessments:

SAP’s composable approach to providing planning solutions for its customers coupled with native integration between those composable elements and ERP systems allows companies to orchestrate their supply chain to help meet their specific needs. That same composability can allow companies to extend and expand their solutions at their own rate with minimal disruption to existing processes.

Native connectivity with SAP’s ERP and additional extended function applications can provide the data foundation for multiple artificial intelligence use cases. AI use spans advanced algorithmic machine learning, generative AI for analysis of complex structured and unstructured data, and, soon, agentic AI to analyze data, initiate actions, and ultimately recommend and execute planning decisions. Since supply chain orchestration requires multi-enterprise collaboration, SAP helps provide trading partner connectivity through its best-in-class business network, which can not only connect trading partners for business transactions but also for end-to-end, collaborative, and continuously interactive planning processes.

Supply chain business needs to go far beyond distant promises of what could be and requires solutions that solve real problems today, leveraging the right technology in the right place for the right purpose. SAP’s strategy is to provide data, applications, and AI that help keep the business running while continually evaluating evolving technologies that can be practically applied.

SAP is delighted to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape in supply chain planning. We remain committed to being a trusted partner, providing reliable software solutions that help meet the evolving needs of our customers. We will continue to incorporate new and cutting-edge technologies where they offer clear business value, helping our customers to excel and be their very best.

Jay Foster is global product marketing director for Supply Chain Planning at SAP.