NHL front offices operate in a fast-paced, high-stakes environment where every decision—from roster moves to contract negotiations—can shape a team’s future. To support these critical decisions, SAP and the NHL are introducing the SAP-NHL Front Office App for iPad.

This powerful tool can streamline and centralize access to key data, helping general managers and hockey operations departments manage roster planning, salary cap considerations, and player contracts more efficiently.

Enhancing and advancing the game of hockey Explore the NHL’s journey with SAP

Driving innovation in hockey

For over a decade, SAP and the NHL have worked together to advance and enhance the game through cutting-edge technologies. From bringing real-time data and insights onto NHL benches with the SAP-NHL Coaching Insights App for iPad to supporting the League’s sustainability efforts with NHL Venue Metrics and reimagining the NHL EDGE advanced stats section on NHL.com, each innovation has put data at the center of decision-making for League stakeholders, players, coaches, and fans alike. Now, SAP and the NHL are extending this approach with the SAP-NHL Front Office App for iPad, bringing the same level of informed decision-making and operational efficiency to NHL Club front offices.

Unlocking new insights for NHL front offices

Powered by SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), the SAP-NHL Front Office App for iPad consolidates multiple NHL-owned data sources into a single, intuitive platform. By providing a centralized view of team, player, and League data insights, front offices can make more informed, real-time decisions with greater accuracy and efficiency.

The SAP-NHL Front Office App for iPad consists of three core sections:

League View: Displays each Club’s current cap and projected off-season cap situation, along with a draft grid tracking future picks, transaction history, and conditional picks. Daily transaction alerts and customizable filters enhance visibility into player movements.

Displays each Club’s current cap and projected off-season cap situation, along with a draft grid tracking future picks, transaction history, and conditional picks. Daily transaction alerts and customizable filters enhance visibility into player movements. Team View: Provides a centralized snapshot of player contracts, spanning the current season through the next eight years. Advanced filters allow sorting by roster status, player position, and contract details, while visual indicators highlight free agents and cap impacts.

Provides a centralized snapshot of player contracts, spanning the current season through the next eight years. Advanced filters allow sorting by roster status, player position, and contract details, while visual indicators highlight free agents and cap impacts. Player View: Offers comprehensive NHL player profiles, including bio details, contract history, game logs, and transaction history for a complete career overview.

Additionally, the app introduces enhanced data points such as Long-Term Injury designation, projected off-season cap room, projected free-agent status for all players, complete language related to No Move/No Trade clauses, retained salary transaction information, detailed waiver status, and performance bonus tracking. By integrating this information into a single platform, the SAP-NHL Front Office App for iPad can equip teams with the tools they need to navigate complex decisions more efficiently.

Building on a strong technical foundation

The SAP-NHL Front Office App for iPad is part of the NHL’s broader initiative to enhance the distribution of official Central Registry player and Club data, ensuring that all NHL teams have timely and consistent access to critical League information. Since 2017, iPads have been a core part of NHL game operations, delivering real-time insights and video to coaches and players on the bench. Developing the SAP-NHL Front Office App for iPad was a natural next step to bring the same level of efficiency and accessibility to front-office decision-makers.

To support this expansion, the NHL leveraged its existing SAP BTP infrastructure, which provides the League with a scalable, cloud-based platform for application development, automation, data management, analytics, and AI. By building the SAP-NHL Front Office App on SAP BTP, the League extended its technology ecosystem while seamlessly integrating new capabilities to support evolving business needs.

Ensuring the NHL is future-ready

Beyond front-office operations, SAP and the NHL continue to collaborate on optimizing League-wide business processes. As part of its commitment to innovation, the NHL also recently selected SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition and SAP SuccessFactors solutions to help enhance workforce management and streamline financial operations.

As hockey continues to evolve, SAP remains dedicated to delivering technology-driven solutions that empower NHL Clubs, drive League-wide efficiency, and unlock new possibilities for the sport.

Danielle Venino is part of Integrated Storytelling for Global Sponsorships at SAP.