We are excited to announce that SAP has been named a Strategic Challenger in the 2025 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems, a multidimensional learning market analysis model. According to Fosway, Strategic Challengers “provide solid performance with solutions that have a richer and broader suite of capability than most other solutions in the Fosway 9-Grid™.”

Investing in learning and talent development has become more critical than ever for organizations, especially in today’s fast-paced and ever-changing business landscape. According to the World Economic Forum, employers expect 39% of key skills required in the job market will change by 2030. As technological advancements like AI reshape industries, organizations must equip their workforce with the skills necessary to adapt and stay competitive. At the same time, employees today are increasingly seeking more personalized opportunities for growth and development.

Balance organizational and individual skills needs with an AI-driven learning management solution Learn more

SAP continues to drive innovation in learning and talent development with the enhanced, integrated learning experience in SAP SuccessFactors Learning. A redesigned homepage helps streamline access to required, role-based, and interest-driven learning, while AI-powered tools can automate skills identification and provide personalized recommendations for learning. Customizable templates and enhanced search can further improve accessibility, creating a seamless learning journey.

Additionally, SAP recently launched SAP SuccessFactors Career and Talent Development, an AI-driven solution that can provide personalized career guidance, helping employees develop the skills and experiences needed for growth. Both SAP SuccessFactors Learning and SAP SuccessFactors Career and Talent Development are powered by the talent intelligence hub, a single source of truth for workforce skills that helps enhance visibility and alignment across the talent lifecycle and is built into SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals. These innovations can enable organizations to upskill, retain talent, and build a workforce ready for the future.

“In a tight talent market, building skills is a critical issue for all organizations,” said David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group. “Too many providers fail to offer personalized, relevant experiences that make an impact. Reflecting its status as a Strategic Challenger, SAP continues to invest in enhancing how learning ensures both employees and organizations thrive in a rapidly evolving skills landscape.”

Organizations of all sizes—from large enterprises to midsize companies—leverage SAP SuccessFactors Learning to help drive their compliance and skills strategies and create a culture centered around continuous learning.

Grundfos, one of the world’s leading pump and water solutions companies, is leveraging the power of the talent intelligence hub in SAP SuccessFactors solutions to become a skills-first organization by shifting the focus from job titles and degrees to a comprehensive understanding of employees’ skills.

“We had been working with skills and competencies for quite some time before the [talent intelligence] hub,” said Søren Nielsen, Grundfos’ business architect for HR Technology. “But the AI enablement and support are already providing different opportunities to address our skills shortage. In terms of educating and growing our people, we can see how the [talent intelligence] hub can recommend the right training at the right time to help people develop the right skills. Maintaining taxonomies, skills, competencies, and behaviors was a huge, cumbersome task when these were connected to roles. Now, we have boiled it down to talking only about skills. And we can set up a framework that supports both the role and the individual with a top-down and bottom-up approach.”

Purolator, one of Canada’s largest courier companies, chose SAP to unify its HR processes and support and develop its frontline teams. With SAP SuccessFactors Learning, the company launched an award-winning leadership development program to transform managers into leaders. “Overall, the program has generated over CAD 21 million in saved revenue,” said Tennyson Devoe, senior director of Safety and Organizational Excellence at Purolator. “Furthermore, we’ve seen a significant reduction in our injury frequency rate and improved union relations.” The program also gave frontline managers the skills to help a long-tenured workforce adapt to new ways of working.

Looking ahead, we are excited to continue innovating in talent management, skills, and the learning user experience to help our customers solve their biggest challenges, address critical skill gaps, and prioritize their greatest differentiators—their people.

Learn about our position in the 2025 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems and discover more about SAP SuccessFactors Learning.

Vinita Venkatesh is vice president of Product Management for SAP SuccessFactors Learning