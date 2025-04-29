The next generation of workers is stepping into an environment unlike anything that came before it—where AI tools evolve faster than curriculums and job descriptions shift with every product update. According to a LinkedIn study, 34% of employees—particularly younger professionals—say they feel overwhelmed by the pace of change, citing a desperate need for support in adapting to new technologies and digital ways of working.

In response to this mounting pressure, SAP has launched SAP Learning Hub, student edition—a no-cost global program that can provide students and academic educators with all the curated resources needed to get and stay certified and stand out with proven skills in the latest SAP innovations. It offers guided learning resources, including expert-led live sessions, access to practice systems to get hands-on experience, and two SAP Certification exam attempts.

Available globally since April 2025, the program is designed to close the gap between classroom theory and real-world readiness, giving students access to all resources they need to future-proof their career with the latest skills and credentials.

Closing the global skills gap—one student at a time

The need for a program like this has never been higher. With AI-related course enrollments spiking by 117% in the last year alone and increased fears of digital obsolescence, students and early-career professionals are looking for practical, on-the-job experience—not just theoretical knowledge—to empower them to meet change with adaptability, not anxiety.

The timing of this initiative is critical, too. IDC projects that by 2026, over 90% of organizations will suffer from a shortage of IT skills, costing them trillions in missed opportunities. Employers are struggling to find graduates who not only understand digital technologies but can also use them effectively from day one. Dr. Katharina Schäfer, global head of SAP University Alliances, believes SAP Learning Hub, student edition will help bridge this skills gap: “SAP Learning Hub, student edition simplifies lesson planning and instruction for lecturers while also ensuring students gain practical experience with the latest SAP technologies to prepare them for today’s job market.”

Students, educators, and employers alike win

Designed for students, the site offers self-paced content and guided and tailored learning to help gain practical skills. Along with accessing the latest practice systems for SAP solutions, students can connect directly with SAP experts in live sessions to cover more complex topics. With SAP Learning Hub, student edition, students can gain the confidence to work on key SAP projects, drive innovation with their proven proficiency, and continuously develop the skills to stand out to employers.

Beyond students, the benefits of SAP Learning Hub, student edition extend to lecturers who can now have access to guided, practical resources to help empower their students to graduate with an SAP Certification. “This program lowers the barrier for me to teach with real SAP tools,” said Nancy Jones, a lecturer and curriculum developer. “My students are walking away not just with knowledge—but with proof that they can apply it.”

The solution can also give companies a powerful new lever to tap into certified, workforce-ready talent—many of whom have been trained in the technologies they use on a daily basis. HR leaders and hiring managers can also benefit from an efficient recruitment process by easily identifying candidates with validated SAP expertise. This also helps reduce the need for extensive training, shorten onboarding times, and ensure the company’s readiness for future challenges—a win for all.

Overcoming with future-ready skills

SAP Learning Hub, student edition arrives at a time when AI and digital transformation are redefining job requirements. This digital solution can give young talents—and the educators who support them—an effective way to keep pace. In doing so, they’re laying the foundation for a more resilient, skilled workforce that’s ready to meet the challenges and opportunities of the modern economy head-on.

Andre Bechtold is president of SAP Industries & Experiences.