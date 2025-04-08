SAP has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Sales Performance Management 2025 Vendor Assessment.* We believe this recognition reflects our continued focus on helping customers drive business outcomes with intelligent, integrated, and data-driven sales performance management (SPM) solutions.

Sales organizations today are under pressure to hit ambitious targets while navigating constant market change. As the IDC MarketScape report notes, “According to IDC’s October 2024 Worldwide C-Suite Tech Survey, 39% of C-suite sales leaders identified SPM as their top technology initiative for the coming year (i.e., 2025).”

A modern SPM solution is not just about compensation; it’s about real-time visibility, accurate forecasting, and strategic sales planning.

Sales performance management solutions from SAP help businesses automate and streamline everything from incentive compensation and quota planning to territory management and AI-powered forecasting. By integrating sales data across systems and surfacing it through real-time dashboards and predictive insights, SAP helps organizations optimize sales operations and boost performance — without spreadsheets or manual workarounds.

Why SAP was named a Leader

The IDC MarketScape noted the following strengths for SAP:

“Comprehensive. SAP’s sales performance management software offers a comprehensive suite of tools for optimizing sales processes and driving revenue growth. Key strengths include seamless integration with other SAP systems, providing a unified platform for sales data and operations. SAP’s broad product portfolio and robust integration capabilities also enhance its end-to-end performance management capabilities and its market reach.”

"Industry expertise. SAP brings deep industry expertise to sales performance management, leveraging decades of experience across diverse sectors. Its solutions are tailored to meet the unique compensation challenges of highly regulated and complicated industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and financial services."

Source: “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Sales Performance Management 2025 Vendor Assessment”

By Michelle Morgan, February 2025, IDC #US52419925

Supporting sellers and strategy, together

SPM solutions from SAP support both sales leaders, with the tools to drive strategy and planning, and sales reps, by increasing trust, transparency, and motivation. From automated payouts to real-time quota tracking and intuitive performance dashboards, the solutions enable sellers to focus more on what they do best: selling.

Seeing the impact of sales performance management

Customers globally and across industries are modernizing their sales operations and driving better outcomes with SPM solutions from SAP.

Kyndryl, one of the world’s largest IT infrastructure services providers, recently adopted SPM solutions to replace manual, spreadsheet-based processes. With the implementation, the company has accelerated compensation cycles, improved transparency for sales reps, and streamlined its global operations.

Heartland Dental, the largest dental support organization in the U.S., turned to SAP to consolidate its compensation systems as it rapidly scaled. With SPM solutions, Heartland has gained improved accuracy, faster payouts, and greater agility in managing complex sales incentives across a growing network.

Looking ahead

As the sales performance management market rapidly evolves, SAP is committed to continuously innovating in areas like AI, scenario modeling, and sales forecasting so customers can stay ahead of the curve—and ahead of their quotas.

Read the IDC MarketScape excerpt here and learn more about sales performance management solutions from SAP here.

Rob Hartsough is general manager and senior vice president of SAP Sales Performance Management at SAP.

*Doc #US52419925, February 2025