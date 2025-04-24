WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced KMD A/S, one of Denmark’s largest IT companies and a subsidiary of NEC Corporation, is moving its KMD Opus platform to SAP S/4HANA Cloud through its RISE with SAP journey on Microsoft Azure.

Modernize your SAP ERP and unlock business value by leveraging the full potential of SAP Business Suite Learn how

“The agreements with SAP and Microsoft primarily ensure long-term stability for our Opus solution. Opus customers will benefit from the most innovative technologies and a secure and compliant data and cloud setup. This will empower us to enhance the quality of our solution, and to provide even greater value in public administration, whether it concerns payroll, debtors or finances,” said Jan Gaardboe Jensen, Senior Vice President, KMD.

As a major player in the Danish IT market with operations in various European countries, KMD develops and delivers IT solutions and services, focusing on digitalization and IT infrastructure for municipal, state and business segments. By entering into a technology and cloud agreement between KMD, SAP and Microsoft, KMD will be enabled to elevate the operation of KMD Opus, its ERP system offering used by thousands of public employees in Denmark for managing payroll, debtors and finances.

By migrating to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, KMD is looking to develop a new user interface with increased AI integration to bring more automation to repetitive tasks and greater access to data-driven insights, making reporting easier and more accessible to users.

“For the past 27 years, KMD and SAP have worked together to digitize the public sector,” said Mikkel Stavnsbo, Managing Director, SAP Denmark. “It’s exciting to see KMD embark on its next chapter with a focus on new innovative technologies and automation with cloud services from SAP, such as AI. The shift to the cloud unlocks more opportunities for us to work together to contribute to an even better run society,” he added.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP at @SAPNews.

Media Contacts:

Ellen Vig Nelausen, +45 292 332 34, ellen.vig.nelausen@sap.com, CET

Lesa Plingen, +49 622 776 9000, lesa.plingen@sap.com, CET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

Sign up for the SAP News Center newsletter to get highlights delivered straight to your inbox each week Subscribe today

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP’s 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

© 2025 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.