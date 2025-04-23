Business innovation can have a tremendous impact economically, environmentally, and socially—not just for companies but also for communities and the world around us.

Businesses that have participated in the SAP Innovation Awards over the years have supported innovative solutions that meet challenges inside and outside their organizations. For instance, one previous award winner in the energy sector achieved sustainability with a new supply chain solution. Another previous winner in home appliance manufacturing successfully dismantled organizational silos to deliver better customer service.

That’s why I’m especially pleased to announce the groundbreaking winners of the 12th annual SAP Innovation Awards.

The SAP Innovation Awards have been honoring future-minded companies for 12 years. Here are this year’s winners. Watch the video

What determines the winners?

This year, 217 companies entered the competition. Of that group, 46 were selected by our judges as finalists and 23 as winners.

Representing a variety of industries, the winners have demonstrated creativity, tangible outcomes, and, of course, innovation by applying SAP products and cloud technologies for the betterment of their customers, community, and organizations.

As technology constantly evolves, opportunities arise that can make the world a better place through sustainability, customer experience, and more. The winners demonstrate creative and innovative ideation that takes advantage of the following tools to make an impact:

Applications : Integrating and optimizing core business processes with SAP applications to generate semantically rich data that drives global economic growth

: Integrating and optimizing core business processes with SAP applications to generate semantically rich data that drives global economic growth Data : Centralizing unmatched data from SAP and non-SAP sources into a unified semantic layer to unlock insights, advanced analytics, and AI capabilities

: Centralizing unmatched data from SAP and non-SAP sources into a unified semantic layer to unlock insights, advanced analytics, and AI capabilities AI: Powered by accurate data, harnessing AI and generative AI to deliver a unique advantage in cross-function collaboration and enable smarter decisions and transformative outcomes

What comes with winning an SAP Innovation Award?

Award winners receive global recognition, which can add to their organization’s reputation and credibility with current and potential customers and the community. They’re also honored with a tribute event, trophy, and the option of choosing a $1,000 SAP4Good charitable donation voucher or an admission ticket to SAP Sapphire in Orlando, Florida, May 19-21, or in Madrid, Spain, May 16-28.

To everyone involved

I’d like to thank everyone who contributed to the success of the 2025 SAP Innovation Awards, especially the organizations that submitted applications and the participating SAP teams. I look forward to reading about the innovations presented at this year’s event that continue to positively transform business and the world.

Interested in participating in 2026?

In addition to global recognition, praise, and prizes, your organization will have the opportunity to receive:

Unique resources : Receive access to marketing materials, including full digital packages, and other branded support to help promote your greatest achievements.

: Receive access to marketing materials, including full digital packages, and other branded support to help promote your greatest achievements. Best of breed collaboration : Collaborate with other leading companies and industry leaders that are at the forefront of innovative change.

: Collaborate with other leading companies and industry leaders that are at the forefront of innovative change. Inspiring stories: Learn about the accomplishments and creative genius of past winners and finalists to motivate your teams to foster a culture of innovation and strive for excellence.

Stay in the know

Stephan de Barse is president of the SAP Global Business Suite Organization.

Image courtesy of SAP employee Rudragouda Sanakal.