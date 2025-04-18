If you’re looking for proof that collective action works, start here. Our new SAP Corporate Social Responsibility (SAP CSR) eBook—Helping the World Run Better, Together—unites stories, data, and momentum from across the globe. It’s a snapshot of how SAP and its partners are building ecosystems, not just programs, that aim to deliver lasting change.

At SAP, we believe real change begins with deep connection: between companies and communities, between bold ideas and practical infrastructure, and between those willing to take risks and those who benefit from them. That’s the thread running through every initiative in this year’s eBook.

SAP is powering equitable access to economic opportunity, education and employment, and the circular economy Learn more

Transforming supply chains into engines of impact

One of our most powerful levers? Impact-led procurement. Through SAP Business Network, which processes over US$6.2 trillion in commerce annually, we’re bringing social enterprises into global supply chains. These are businesses solving real-world challenges and, thanks to initiatives like the People and Planet First Verification, delivered in partnership with Social Enterprise World Forum and Good Market, and the Buy Social Europe B2B Consortium co-led by Euclid Network and SAP, more than 4,400 verified impact businesses are now visible to corporate buyers. What’s particularly exciting is the infrastructure that underpins it, from verification and funding to the policies that support systemic change. Through roundtables and cross-sector alliances, SAP is helping redefine procurement as a driver of both business and social value.

Supporting the builders

We also support impact businesses through shared expertise. In 2024, SAP employees contributed over 47,000 hours of strategic pro bono consulting to more than 160 nonprofits and social enterprises around the world. Programs include the SAP Social Sabbatical initiative and Pro Bono for Economic Equity, in partnership with PYXERA Global and the Acceleration Collective, which allows employees to engage with the TRANSFORM Support Hub run by MovingWorlds. Whether SAP teams help a circular economy startup in India optimize operations or support a tech nonprofit in Mexico to scale its services, these high-impact engagements can offer mutual benefit. In fact, 96% of our partner organizations report long-term benefits, and employees can build skills while solving real-world problems.

Building future-ready skills and solutions

The future of work demands skills and fair access to labor markets. That’s why programs like SAP Educate to Employ, now active in eight countries, are so critical. In 2024, nearly 1,800 learners earned micro-credentials aligned with real SAP job roles, with many continuing to full certification and job placement. This is part of our growing public-private partnership launched by UNICEF Generation Unlimited, which has already reached 64 million young people in 50 countries. Together, we’re helping to connect education and skilling systems with employment opportunities, delivering scalable, market-relevant solutions that can meet people where they are. Together, we’re connecting skilling systems with real income opportunities—flexible, demand-based, localized, and ready to scale.

What’s clear to us at SAP is that impact doesn’t scale through vision alone. It scales through ecosystems, through standards that build trust, and through partnerships that unlock lasting value. I invite you to explore our 2024 SAP CSR eBook, and see for yourself what’s possible when we all collaborate and when we choose to help make the world run better, together.

Read the 2024 SAP CSR eBook.

Hemang Desai is head of Corporate Social Responsibility at SAP.