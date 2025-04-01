SAP Named a Leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems

For the 11th consecutive year, SAP has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems.

We believe this recognition represents SAP’s unwavering commitment to building sustainable, risk-resilient supply chains capable of withstanding the ever-shifting landscape of logistics operations.

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, offering a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market’s competitors. SAP’s positioning as a Leader is based on our ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Our winning strategy

As global logistics continues to face complex and volatile conditions, companies require a 360-degree view of their operational processes. Businesses are now managing more data and disruptions than ever before while simultaneously striving to meet sustainability goals. At SAP, we understand the critical need for greater visibility to effectively manage demand shifts, evolving consumer expectations, and local regulations. Our transportation management strategy takes into account key trends affecting businesses, enabling us to deliver innovative solutions tailored to their needs.

SAP Transportation Management is a holistic, end-to-end solution that empowers businesses to efficiently manage their transportation operations. In an environment where many factors are beyond your control, you need a solution that can adapt to changes in routes, carriers, or demand, putting the power back in your hands. To achieve this level of control and agility, SAP Transportation Management leverages AI and a single-view, panoramic platform.

Innovative AI use cases

Data-driven insights, powered by AI, lead to faster decision-making and increased efficiency. Our AI-first strategy helps businesses remain responsive and proactive, ensuring a smooth flow of goods even — and especially — in the face of disruption. From automated goods receipts processing to conversational planning, AI drives new avenues for growth while providing improved productivity for transportation operations.

Supply chain convergence strategy

SAP’s logistics portfolio orchestrates processes between SAP Transportation Management, SAP Extended Warehouse Management, SAP Yard Logistics, and SAP Business Network for Logistics on a cohesive cloud platform. This single view across the logistics function helps eliminate blind spots and reduce complexity. With the power of SAP Business Network, businesses can maintain a constant understanding of the operational landscape and collaborate with carriers in real time.

Why companies choose SAP

Today, companies worldwide and in dozens of industries trust SAP Transportation Management to enhance their logistics management strategy.

Unparalleled partner ecosystem

Digital collaboration is key to building relationships with implementation and technology partners. Our unmatched partner ecosystem enables point-to-point connection at every step. The ecosystem includes implementation and technology partners in every region of the world, providing support for SAP Transportation Management customers. Furthermore, SAP Business Network for Logistics allows businesses to transact on a continuously expanding network of partners, tapping into collective expertise and resources to ensure on-time delivery of goods while meeting sustainability goals. The true power of the network lies in streamlined communication and collaboration.

End-to-end visibility

Risk identification and mitigation is only possible with a comprehensive view across every point of the supply chain. SAP Transportation Management provides crucial data to other parts of the organization, from warehousing to customer service and accounting. Its planning capabilities allow organizations to promptly respond to disruptions such as production delays, carrier shortage, or delays at suppliers. Additionally, organizations can model constraints to ensure that transportation operations adhere to relevant laws and regulations, from customs to environmental regulations. Lastly, in combination with SAP Business Network, SAP Transportation Management includes visibility to goods in transit, providing stakeholders the necessary information to drive performance and customer satisfaction.

Recent innovations

The latest releases of SAP Transportation Management include new capabilities, such as:

Generative AI in the transportation cockpit, leveraging natural language for conversational planning, providing more human-centric work environment, and adapting to individual user needs

AI-assisted goods receipt analysis for faster freight receiving, reducing manual efforts and waiting times and improving productivity

Freight planning based on not just cost or time constraints, but also on minimizing CO2 emissions with the ability to allocate CO2 data down to the item level

Expanded 3D load planning capabilities

Continued enhancement of advanced shipping and receiving, orchestrating communication between SAP Transportation Management and SAP Extended Warehouse Management

Industry-specific innovations expanding on integration for just-in-time (JIT) and just-in-sequence (JIS) processes

Till Dengel is global head of Product Marketing for Logistics and Asset & Service Management at SAP.

