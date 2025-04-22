WALLDORF — SAP SE today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Current cloud backlog of €18.2 billion, up 28% and up 29% at constant currencies

Cloud revenue up 27% and up 26% at constant currencies

Cloud ERP Suite revenue up 34% and up 33% at constant currencies

Total revenue up 12% and up 11% at constant currencies

IFRS operating profit of €2.3 billion; non-IFRS operating profit of €2.5 billion, up 60% and up 58% at constant currencies

“Q1 once again underlines that our success formula is working. Current cloud backlog expanded 29% at constant currencies and total revenue saw a double-digit increase. With a share of more predictable revenue of 86%, SAP’s business model remains resilient in uncertain times. Our AI-powered portfolio enables companies to navigate supply chain disruptions in over 130 countries and to unlock efficiencies with agility and speed.” Christian Klein, CEO

“Q1 marks a solid start to the year in a highly volatile environment, with strong total revenue growth and outstanding operating profit expansion. These results are a testament to our cost discipline and focused execution. While we’re encouraged by this momentum, we remain mindful of the broader environment and are approaching the rest of the year with vigilance, continuing to safeguard both profit and cash flow. “ Dominik Asam, CFO

Read the Quarterly Statement

