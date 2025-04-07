When we said 2024 was only the beginning, we meant it. This year will be the most ambitious year for SAP Business AI yet, with a target of 400 embedded AI use cases across our cloud portfolio.

Customers are already doing so much with SAP Business AI, from easing the burden on public authorities for aid distribution to revolutionizing procurement in the energy sector. In 2025, we will build on these achievements with the same razor-sharp focus: providing our customers with unparalleled business value.

Joule already offers customers a unified experience across our suite’s end-to-end business processes. Now, as we enter the era of AI agents, Joule will equip customers with agents that genuinely understand their business context and collaborate across all functions. AI agents that alleviate manual supplier and contract checks before creating purchase orders or automatically classify and direct millions of service tickets to the right team. These AI agents are impactful because they are grounded in what makes our customers’ businesses unique – their processes, tools, and data – thanks to SAP Business Data Cloud and SAP Knowledge Graph.

When it comes to AI agents, our customers are just getting started. That’s because the possibilities are endless with Joule’s agent builder. Customers can create and deploy custom agents that, like our out-of-the-box agents, are uniquely grounded in their business processes and data. We are excited to see how our customers drive business value in 2025 and beyond.

Before diving into the complete updates below, here are some of the highlights from Q1 2025:

Joule is gaining a host of new capabilities, including support for 11 languages: English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Vietnamese, Greek, and Polish. Strict filters are also coming for precise, personalized answers tailored to each user’s context. Joule’s responses are now streamed for real-time feedback during processing. This eliminates frustrating delays and ensures a smooth, interactive experience, even with complex queries. Joule is fully integrated into SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition for enhanced context and effortless navigation. In Q1 2025, Joule’s unified experience is reaching more customers across more SAP solutions, so be sure to explore everything Joule in the sections below.

The first quarter is off to a strong start, but 2025 will see us deliver more use cases — on top of the more than 200 features already available — across our entire range of solutions. Customers can stay updated with forthcoming SAP Business AI releases here.

SAP Business AI for business transformation management

SAP BTP, ABAP environment

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

Joule for developers, ABAP AI capabilities

General availability

With Joule, developers can quickly generate precise, contextualized code snippets and explanations. Joule uses purpose-built LLMs designed for SAP workloads. The ABAP LLM, for example, powers code predictions and explanations, helping developers work more efficiently.

Joule can also provide developers with real-time, context-aware support for code completion and optimization and create automation pipelines that understand the customers’ application environment, development project artifacts, and SAP-specific syntax.

Key capabilities include:

Predictive code completion based on context, comments, and project heuristics

Code explanations of core data services view entities, classes, interfaces, and functional modules

AI-powered assistance for documentation, best practices, and new concepts

Workflow development and decision assistance based on processes, API specifications, and connected systems

With these ABAP AI capabilities in Joule, developers can expect up to a 20 percent*​ reduction in time and effort spent writing ABAP code and a 25 percent​* reduction in time and effort spent testing ABAP code.

In addition, the introduction of the ABAP AI SDK, powered by intelligent scenario lifecycle management, serves as an AI toolbox for ABAP developers. It allows them to use LLMs available through the generative AI hub in SAP AI Core and seamlessly infuse AI capabilities into their custom ABAP applications.

Get started with Joule for developers here.

SAP Signavio Process Manager

AI-assisted process modeler, text to process

General availability

Process modelers can use the AI-assisted process modeler, text to process, to create business process model and notation diagrams from simple text descriptions. This eliminates the manual effort of traditional process mapping from scratch. Intuitive functionality also means non-technical stakeholders can contribute to process design, facilitating better collaboration and shared understanding.

Process modelers can reduce their business process modeling time by up to 50 percent* and time to value for business process modeling by up to 50 percent.*

SAP Signavio Process Manager, AI-assisted process modeler, text to process

Get started with AI-assisted process modeling here.

SAP Signavio Process Intelligence

AI-assisted process analyzer, text to widget

Beta release

Business users at all operational and strategic decision-making levels can quickly analyze process data using the text-to-widget feature in SAP Signavio Process Intelligence. This feature allows users to create dashboard widgets instantly using natural language queries, democratizing data analysis and reducing the reliance on specialized analysts for routine tasks. The result is broader access to process insights, faster time-to-value, and increased efficiency for the entire organization.

SAP Signavio Process Intelligence, AI-assisted process analyzer, text to widget

Get started AI-assisted process analyzer here.

SAP LeanIX solutions

AI-assisted inventory builder

General availability

Enterprise architects can now effortlessly document their IT landscapes with the SAP LeanIX AI-assisted inventory builder. This feature lets you easily upload various data formats, including documents, PDFs, diagrams, and pictures. Once uploaded, the AI automatically discovers and extracts relevant architectural elements like applications and IT components.

This translates to significant business value with up to an 80 percent* reduction in the time required to create factsheets, up to a 75 percent* reduction in project implementation timelines, and up to 75 percent faster time to value, ultimately increasing productivity and freeing valuable resources.

SAP LeanIX solutions, AI-assisted inventory builder

Get started with AI-assisted inventory builder here.

SAP LeanIX solutions

Joule

Early Adopter Care

Enterprise architects can quickly find the information they need within SAP LeanIX using the unified copilot Joule. Joule allows you to search for and navigate to fact sheets, reports, and diagrams from anywhere within the application using simple natural language queries. This boosts productivity by simplifying information discovery and reduces the need for extensive training, especially for infrequent users.

The business impact is substantial, with up to a 50 percent* improvement in search time for relevant documentation and factsheets and up to a 75 percent* reduction in time to productivity for all SAP LeanIX users.

SAP LeanIX solutions, Joule

Get started with Joule and SAP LeanIX here.

SAP Central Business Configuration

AI-assisted scoping and configuration services

General availability

Business process owners and IT administrators can now effortlessly manage AI capabilities across their entire SAP landscape with SAP Central Business Configuration. The new AI-assisted scoping and configuration services tool provides a central hub integrated with SAP for Me. It is available free of charge to activate, deactivate, and test SAP Business AI features.

This eliminates the previous complexities of individual solution activation and allows you to quickly deploy and leverage the full potential of SAP’s AI portfolio, saving valuable time and resources while driving innovation.

SAP Central Business Configuration is free for customers and partners.

SAP Central Business Configuration, AI-assisted scoping and configuration

Learn more about AI-assisted scoping and configuration here.

SAP Business AI for finance and spend

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

AI-assisted explanations of fixed asset deprecation keys, AI-assisted easy filter, AI-assisted smart summarization, and AI-assisted financial business insights

General availability

After a successful beta program conducted with dozens of customers, we are thrilled to announce that these features are now generally available for all SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition users:

AI-assisted explanations of fixed asset deprecation keys reduces implementation effort by 75 percent and slashes the time spent analyzing and resolving fixed asset and depreciation inquiries by 90 percent

AI-assisted easy filter delivers 83 percent faster filtering in Fiori elements-based list reports, increasing user satisfaction and productivity

AI-assisted smart summarization saves users 88 percent of the time spent summarizing Fiori elements-based object pages and increases user and stakeholder satisfaction

AI-assisted financial business insights reduce the time spent analyzing cost center report summaries by 50 percent and summarizing/documenting them by 65 percent

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

AI-assisted easy enterprise search, AI-assisted smart personalization of My Home, AI-assisted situation handling, and AI-assisted error explanation

Beta release

The latest update of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition includes advanced AI capabilities, empowering users across supply chain, finance, procurement, and more to operate smarter and faster. By automating tasks, providing actionable insights, and enabling better decision-making, they help boost the productivity of business users. Examples include:

AI-assisted easy enterprise search finds relevant data of business objects in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition using natural language

AI-assisted situation handling offers context-specific, actionable recommendations, reducing resolution time and accelerating decision-making for faster recovery from disruptions

AI-assisted error explanation enables a better understanding of errors in elements-based SAP Fiori apps and initial resolution recommendations

We also expanded Joule’s capabilities in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition. For instance, business users can access critical business information with AI-assisted insight card creation. Using natural language queries in Joule, they can instantly generate cards summarizing key data and add them to their “My Home” page with a single click. This empowers them with increased productivity and reduced training time while expanding the availability of personalized insight cards tailored to individual needs. On average, SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition users can execute transactional tasks 90 percent* faster, thanks to Joule.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition

With this 2023 FPS03 release, we have shipped innovative AI capabilities that help businesses increase employee productivity, assist in decision-making, and provide predictive insights to better adapt to changing demands and compete in an unpredictable environment.

AI-assisted journal upload

General availability

Accountants working on period-end journal entries can streamline their work with AI-assisted journal upload in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition. This new SAP Fiori app automates the creation and upload of manual journals. Upload guidance documents, create journal upload cases, and let the AI generate compliant posting proposals. AI-assisted journal upload reduces manual effort by up to 85 percent* per accrual and provision case. It also improves data quality through automated validation, strengthens compliance with full audit trails, and empowers finance teams to become a more strategic and lean function.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, AI-assisted journal upload

Get started with AI-assisted journal upload here.

AI-assisted in-house service initiation

General availability

Repair shop managers struggling with mountains of paperwork can now enjoy a streamlined alternative to manual data entry. The AI-assisted in-house service initiation solution uses cutting-edge Document Information Extraction to automatically capture data from existing paper documents and seamlessly populate the SAP system, creating a ready-to-use list of repair objects for the team. Repair staff can then review the generated order before processing it to completion.

It eliminates tedious data entry, reduces errors, and prevents data loss, especially crucial when deadlines are tight. Users gain valuable time back, saving up to 50 percent* of the time needed to prepare the confirmation notices of conducted service orders.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, AI-assisted in-house service initiation

Get started with AI-assisted in-house service initiation here.

AI-assisted generation of trade classification proposals

General availability

Compliance officers and international trade professionals can streamline global trade compliance with AI-assisted trade classification automation in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition. Users can leverage SAP HANA fuzzy search technology to generate intelligent proposals for customs tariff numbers and commodity codes based on existing product classifications. These proposals can be quickly activated for single or multiple products, eliminating manual research and ensuring accurate and consistent classifications across the product portfolio.

This automation offers up to a 50 percent* reduction in time and cost for the product classification process to boost productivity, reduce compliance risks, and accelerate time-to-market for internationally traded goods.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, AI-assisted generation of trade classification proposals

Get started with AI-assisted generation of trade classification proposals here.

AI-assisted labor demand planning

General availability

AI-assisted predictive labor demand planning allows warehouse supervisors to forecast workload needs precisely for picking and packing processes. The feature uses historical data to predict task durations, eliminating guesswork and complex configurations. This leads to up to a 50 percent increase in warehouse supervisor productivity and up to a five percent reduction in delays related to customer order shipments and deliveries. Warehouses using this tool gain greater transparency into operations, better optimize resource allocation, and improve their on-time delivery fulfillment, boosting customer satisfaction.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, AI-assisted predictive labor demand planning

Get started with AI-assisted labor demand planning here.

This release also expands transactional and navigational capabilities in Joule across critical business functions, including:

Dispute and payment resolution (a detailed description of the dispute resolution agent is below)

Revenue accounting, contracts, and reconciliation

Sales order management, issue resolution, and billing info

Service confirmations: details, actions, and lifecycle

Maintenance order, notification, and job management

Project work breakdown structure (WBS) and network management

Purchase requisitions, updates, and details

Bill of materials (BOM) and change record access

Invoicing, billing, and clarification case views

The new features above empower users to automate tasks, access information quickly, and streamline their workflows. This will drive greater efficiency and faster time to insight across the organization.

Perform mass changes of sales orders with Joule for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition

Get started here.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition

Dispute resolution agent

Beta release

Accounts receivable clerks can streamline dispute resolution with the intelligent dispute resolution agent in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition. Instead of manually identifying discrepancies, clerks can use AI-driven automation to quickly analyze invoice details and contractual terms, easily detecting errors or mismatches. The system proactively suggests next steps, such as creating a credit memo, ensuring financial accuracy and faster resolution. By automating error detection and resolution, clerks save valuable time and resources while maintaining control over key decisions.

Faster dispute resolution builds trust with vendors, strengthens relationships, and keeps financial operations running smoothly.

With this AI agent, contract accountants can expect to reduce dispute management handling costs by up to 30 percent*, customer churn attributable to disputes by up to 10 percent*, and days sales outstanding (DSO) by up to one percent.*

Resolve dispute cases with a Joule agent

Get started here.

Concur Expense

AI-assisted chart of accounts upload

General availability

Setting up Concur Expense just got easier with an automated chart of account uploads. Finance administrators can now seamlessly import expense accounts directly from their accounting systems, such as QuickBooks Online or Xero, or by uploading a chart of accounts file. This feature automatically creates and maps expense types and account codes within Concur Expense, eliminating manual data entry and ensuring accurate alignment with existing financial systems.

The result is a 50 percent*​ faster master data setup process, reduced administrative overhead, and a more efficient expense management experience from the start.

Concur Expense, AI-assisted chart of accounts upload

Get started with AI-assisted chart of accounts upload here.

Concur Expense

AI-assisted policy assistance

Early Adopter Care

Finance teams and business travelers often struggle with complex and ever-changing expense policies, leading to errors and frustration. The policy assistance feature in Concur Expense provides real-time guidance and alerts before and or during their business trip, prior to money being spent, allowing the business traveler to make compliant spend decisions during their business trip.

This drives compliant spending, improves the traveler experience, minimizes expense report issues, and can lead to faster reimbursement. Ultimately, companies can reduce costs, boost policy awareness and guide finance teams to make compliant spend decisions.

Concur Expense, AI-assisted policy assistance

Get started with AI-assisted policy assistance here.

SAP Business AI for procurement

SAP Ariba Category Management

AI-assisted category strategy recommendation

General availability

Category managers can significantly improve their strategic planning with SAP Ariba Category Management. Previously, they had to spend countless hours manually analyzing cost structures, market dynamics, and other data to craft detailed strategy recommendations. With this new feature, category managers are provided with detailed recommendations to improve the category’s performance. This solution eliminates the need for time-consuming manual data analysis, empowering faster, more informed decision-making.

Streamlining the planning process accelerates category strategy development, improves savings on actively managed categories, and increases spend under management, ultimately advancing category management maturity. This translates to up to a 60 percent*​ improved efficiency of category management processes.

SAP Ariba Category Management, AI-assisted category strategy recommendation

Get started with AI-assisted category strategy recommendations here.

SAP Ariba solutions

Joule

SAP Early Adopter Care

Procurement professionals using SAP Ariba solutions, from sourcing experts to casual requisitioners, can now avoid navigational and transactional complexities. Joule now seamlessly integrates with SAP Ariba Sourcing, Supplier Management, and Buying, providing intuitive navigation and natural language processing for information access and task completion.

This results in up to 50 percent*​ faster informational searches and up to 50 percent*​ quicker execution of navigation and transactional tasks, enabling procurement teams to redirect their efforts toward strategic activities and maximize their contribution to organizational goals.

SAP Ariba solutions, Joule

Get started with Joule and SAP Ariba solutions here.

SAP Business AI for supply chain

SAP Integrated Product Development

AI-assisted digitalization of legacy drawings

Beta release

For companies with extensive legacy 2D drawings, SAP Integrated Product Development now offers automated hotspot creation and business data mapping. This feature streamlines the digital transformation of these drawings and allows users to quickly link visual elements to backend data for applications like interactive spare part catalogs and asset management. This increases aftermarket sales revenue and improves customer satisfaction through enhanced service efficiency and more effective stock management.

For example, this results in an up to 10 percent* improvement in field service technician productivity and annual savings of €71,000* for a company of 2,000 employees and €1 billion of annual revenue.

SAP Integrated Product Development, AI-assisted digitalization of legacy drawings

Get started with AI-assisted digitalization of legacy drawings here.

SAP Green Token

AI-assisted declaration image analysis

Beta release

Sustainability managers and procurement teams can now use the declaration image analysis feature in SAP Green Token to automatically search, validate, and extract information from supplier sustainability declarations.

Gone are the days of manual data entries or sifting through countless documents. The data is now seamlessly embedded in SAP Green Token, enabling enhanced traceability and compliance with sustainability standards and regulations. This automated data extraction eliminates the need for costly, time-consuming in-house data extraction solutions and ensures accurate data capture from sustainability declarations such as ISCC PLUS.

This eliminates the cost of data extraction tools and reduces the time needed to search for declarations. It also decreases the time required to review, interpret, and post data by up to 93 percent.*

SAP Green Token, AI-assisted declaration image analysis

Get started with AI-assisted declaration image analysis here.

SAP Field Service Management

Joule

SAP Early Adopter Care

Dispatchers can streamline their processes with Joule in SAP Field Service Management. By leveraging intuitive conversational search, dispatchers can quickly and easily find the necessary information. Ask Joule a question using natural language and receive instant answers from SAP Help Portal, eliminating the time-consuming process of manual searches. Dispatchers can also plan service orders using transactional capabilities in Joule.

This translates to an up to 12.5 percent* increase in dispatcher productivity, freeing valuable time for more strategic tasks. Moreover, Joule empowers dispatchers to optimize resource allocation, reducing erroneous field service deployments by up to five percent* and driving greater operational efficiency.

SAP Field Service Management, Joule

Get started with Joule and SAP Field Service Management here.

SAP Business AI for sales and service

SAP Sales Cloud Version 2 and SAP Service Cloud Version 2

AI-assisted duplicate detection

General availability

To detect duplicate sales and service orders, sales and service agents can scan the customer database and existing service orders with AI-assisted duplicate detection. This helps sales agents save time and prevents the creation of duplicate records, ensuring a cleaner database for operations and sales forecasts. Service agents also benefit from reduced mis-dispatch of field technicians, ensuring higher customer satisfaction.

Service agents can expect a complete elimination of in-field service mis-dispatches, and both sales and service agents can reduce the time it takes to detect potential duplicate service orders and records by up to 60 percent.*​

SAP Sales Cloud Version 2, AI-assisted duplicate detection

Get started here.

SAP Sales Cloud Version 2

Joule

SAP Early Adopter Care

Sales teams can win more deals with Joule for SAP Sales Cloud. Joule enables more effective customer interactions by directly providing intelligent recommendations and insights within the sales workflow. Joule’s understanding of natural language queries means it can deliver context-specific and accurate search results, guiding users to precisely the information they need within the application.

This offers up to 50 percent* faster informational search and 30 percent* faster navigation for transactional tasks, directly boosting sales team productivity and enhancing the customer experience with more informed and efficient interactions.

SAP Sales Cloud Version 2, Joule

Get started with Joule and SAP Sales Cloud Version 2 here.

SAP Business AI for marketing and commerce

SAP CX AI Toolkit

AI-assisted CX agents

General availability

AI-powered automation offered by the SAP CX AI Toolkit will change how customer service agents handle complex cases within SAP Sales and Service. This no-code solution allows businesses to configure AI agents that intelligently classify and route cases, automatically capture knowledge from resolved issues, and quickly surface answers from across the organization’s knowledge base.

This automation frees employees to focus on high-value interactions, improves service quality, provides faster resolution times, and increases customer satisfaction. Organizations can achieve up to a 50 percent​ improvement in sales staff productivity of agent-handled tasks and a 50 percent​ improvement in service staff productivity of agent-handled tasks.

SAP CX AI Toolkit, AI-assisted CX agents

Get started with AI-assisted CX agents here.

SAP CX AI Toolkit

AI-assisted shopping assistant

SAP Early Adopter Care

E-commerce businesses looking to enhance their online shopping experience can get game-changing benefits from the shopping assistant in SAP CX AI Toolkit. This intelligent assistant integrates with SAP Commerce Cloud, allowing customers to interact and find products using natural language, compare options, and receive personalized recommendations, much like a helpful in-store sales associate.

This conversational approach streamlines product discovery, increasing conversion rates, and offers higher average order values through effective up-selling and cross-selling opportunities. Looking at the numbers, this feature provides a five percent*​ increase across online conversion rate, average order value, and repeat purchases.

SAP CX AI Toolkit, AI-assisted shopping assistant

Get started with AI-assisted shopping assistant here.

SAP Emarsys Customer Engagement

AI-assisted report builder

Beta release

Marketing professionals constantly need to analyze campaign performance and prove their campaigns’ return on investment (ROI). With the report builder in SAP Emarsys Customer Engagement, they can quickly generate custom reports on any metric using simple, natural language prompts. This eliminates the need for complex data manipulation or reliance on IT, freeing up valuable strategic planning and optimization time.

Employees will enjoy an up to 25 percent​* reduction in the time spent on report creation and analysis. Overall, the result is increased marketing efficiency, data-driven decision-making, and the ability to clearly communicate campaign successes and areas for improvement to stakeholders, ultimately driving better business outcomes.

SAP Emarsys Customer Engagement, AI-assisted report builder

Get started here.

SAP Business AI for human resources

SAP SuccessFactors Incentive Management

Joule

SAP Early Adopter Care

Employees can get instant answers to incentive management questions with Joule for SAP SuccessFactors. For example, sales representatives can now use natural language to quickly access their compensation details, eliminating the need for time-consuming inquiries. Joule provides 24/7 self-service support, delivering accurate and secure responses in seconds. This empowers sales teams to focus on selling, significantly reducing administrative overhead and boosting overall productivity.

The result is a dramatic improvement in efficiency, with an up to 70 percent* reduction in inquiry response time and an up to 85 percent* self-service resolution rate.

SAP SuccessFactors Incentive Management, Joule

Get started with Joule and SAP SuccessFactors Incentive Management here.

SAP Business AI for IT and developers

SAP Datasphere

AI-assisted content generation for catalog

General availability

With the content generation feature in SAP Datasphere, data stewards can better handle the growing volume of data assets. It automates creating business descriptions, assigning business terms, and defining KPIs for data assets within the catalog. Stewards no longer must have deep technical expertise in complex SAP data structures. AI-assisted content generation will automatically generate context-aware and comprehensive descriptions and apply relevant tags from a hierarchical list.

This reduces the time required to maintain metadata for catalog assets, freeing valuable time for strategic data governance initiatives by up to 87 percent. Improved data discoverability and comprehension empower data modelers and business users to leverage data more effectively, leading to better decision-making and increased productivity across the organization.

SAP Datasphere, AI-assisted content generation for catalog

Get started with AI-assisted content generation for catalog here.

SAP Datasphere

AI-assisted search

General availability

Data analysts and business users struggling to find the right data assets within SAP Datasphere can now benefit from the AI-assisted search feature, which offers a groundbreaking approach to data discovery. It empowers users to search using natural language queries, eliminating the need to navigate complex filter options and manually sift through hundreds of results. Users can ask for what they need, regardless of query complexity, and the search feature will understand their request and deliver precise results across the repository, catalog, and data marketplace.

This means an up to 90 percent* reduction in time spent on complex data artifact searches, enabling users to focus on analysis and insights generation rather than time-consuming data hunts.

SAP Datasphere, AI-assisted search

Get started with AI-assisted search here.

SAP BTP cockpit

Joule

General availability

After a limited beta program, Joule in SAP BTP cockpit is now generally available with its first set of capabilities. It helps platform administrators ask questions related to their SAP BTP resources, such as users or the runtime environment, in the cockpit. Users can also ask questions about SAP BTP services or the cockpit.

Joule references SAP BTP cockpit documentation, summarizes its findings, and links to relevant help content. Platform administrators will experience up to 95 percent faster informational searches and up to 90 percent more rapid execution of navigation and transactional tasks.

SAP BTP cockpit, Joule

Get started with Joule in SAP BTP cockpit here.

SAP HANA Cloud

AI-assisted database administration

General availability

SAP HANA Cloud database administrators can simplify complex tasks and boost operational efficiency using this generative AI-powered feature. AI-assisted database administration can quickly generate summaries of issues and alerts, provide seamless navigation to specific applications, convert natural language into SQL statements, and prompt responses to queries for SAP HANA Cloud.

These capabilities give administrators an up to 20 percent* reduction in management effort for SAP HANA Cloud instances, accelerate productivity for new database administrators, and reduce the time required for issue resolution.

SAP HANA Cloud, AI-assisted database administration

Get started with AI-assisted database administration here.

Generative AI hub in SAP AI Core and SAP AI Launchpad

Product enhancements

General availability

The generative AI hub in SAP AI Core and SAP AI Launchpad enables developers to access market-leading LLMs in a governed environment, run AI models securely and cost-effectively, and maximize value creation from generative AI use cases for SAP applications. Developers can save up to 60 percent* on IT expert efforts to onboard and run AI models securely and increase value realization by up to 50 percent* once use cases are available to end users.

This quarter, we released the grounding management feature, designed to simplify the management of grounding data pipelines. It empowers developers to manage their data repositories easily without coding skills. They can easily create, duplicate, and delete repositories. In addition, they can configure and run searches using natural language. Users can view detailed information about their data, manage search settings — for example, chunk size or number of documents retrieved — and integrate search results into their workflows.

Grounding management in generative AI hub

Get started with grounding management.

The new model library feature helps users find and understand the available LLMs in generative AI hub without getting lost in technicalities. With simple browsing modes like “catalog” and “leaderboard” for comparing performance, they can easily pick the perfect model for their needs. Detailed model cards provide all the necessary information, from data types to costs and quality metrics, including safety metrics. Leveraging an LLM is just a click away: check it out and see how effortless model exploration can be.

Model library in generative AI hub

Get started with the model library.

Furthermore, we’re excited to introduce further content filtering capabilities via Meta’s Llama Guard framework. Hosted by SAP, this advanced content filtering module offers enhanced safety by screening inputs and outputs for various content categories, including violent crimes, hate speech, and sensitive topics like child exploitation and self-harm. By providing comprehensive filtering capabilities, LLama Guard helps ensure a safer and more secure user experience, giving you peace of mind knowing that your interactions are protected.

Finally, the generative AI hub has added some fantastic LLMs to its lineup. We now have cutting-edge reasoning models like OpenAI’s o1 and o3-mini and frontier models such as Anthropic Claude 3.7 and Gemini 2.0 Flash. These models have performed exceptionally well in public benchmarks, making top-notch AI accessible to all our developers. Whether you’re working on agentic tasks or need help with completions, these innovative models have got you covered. Check them out and see the difference they can make in your AI projects: visit SAP Notes for more information on available models.

Finally, an SAP Early Adopter Care program dedicated to SAP’s generative AI hub orchestration workflow is now open for registration. Since Q4 2024, the orchestration workflow has ensured that LLMs deliver reliable, business-ready results by providing structured inference orchestration, content filtering, and data masking.

Document Information Extraction, premium edition

Product enhancements

General availability

The instant learning feature released last quarter has been enhanced to support SAP default schemas for standard document types. Once the user activates instant learning in Document Information Extraction, premium edition, the service can use extraction result feedback to select the best model for individual fields in pre-configured SAP schemas for invoices, payment advice, and purchase orders.

Check this demo to see the feature in action.

Moreover, the service now supports processing text-based files such as DOC, DOCX, EML, MSG, OFT, TXT, and similar, as well as business card, invoice, purchase order, and custom documents in the following file types: CSV, NUMBERS, ODS, TSV, XLAM, XLS, XLSB, XLSM, XLSX, XLT, XLTM, XLTX, and XML. These additional document types improve its usability and help it execute business processes with greater efficiency.

See the full list of supported file types.

Users can also subscribe to the Document Information Extraction UI using the Identity Authentication service. This service will handle authentication and authorization tasks in SAP BTP with a single sign-on solution across SAP software. It allows smooth user authentication, enabling support for both internal and external users.

Document Information Extraction is also available in new data centers, including Google Cloud Platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (SA30), Google Cloud Platform in India (IN30), and AWS in Brazil (BR10).

See what’s new in the release notes.

SAP Build Process Automation

Generative AI capabilities

General availability

Process developers can streamline and optimize data processing automation from numerous documents efficiently and effectively with the generative AI capabilities of Document Information Extraction premium edition. This feature is now natively embedded into SAP Build Process Automation. It automates document reading and processing using AI with schema-based data extraction, eliminating the need for manual intervention and reducing time and effort to process documents by up to 50 percent.*

It also eliminates the need to create and maintain Document Information Extraction templates by enabling schema-based extraction and field-specific prompt engineering, reducing the time and effort required to maintain document templates by up to 80 percent.*

Document Information Extraction premium edition available in SAP Build Process Automation

In addition, several generative AI capabilities have been introduced in SAP Build Process Automation. Citizen developers can now interactively generate and edit artifacts from natural language descriptions, receive active content recommendations and gap analysis, and generate summarization of artifacts. They can expect to save up to 40 percent* of their implementation time.

Generative AI capabilities in SAP Build Process Automation help explain process workflows

Get started with generative AI in SAP Build Process Automation here.

SAP Build Code

Product enhancements

General availability

Developers can now use Joule in SAP Build Code to ask questions related to SAP products, services, and software development or engineering and get answers based on content from SAP Help Portal.

They can easily retrieve answers to questions about their SAP BTP ABAP environment and other SAP products. Based on content from SAP Help Portal, they can also get guidance on development tools and practices.

Use of Joule for queries regarding SAP application development in SAP Build Code

Get started with SAP Build Code here.

SAP HANA Cloud

Knowledge graph engine

General availability

The new knowledge graph engine embedded in SAP HANA Cloud offers SAP HANA application developers the chance to build meaningful business applications powered by generative AI.

The knowledge graph engine enhances LLM responses by grounding them in business-specific knowledge stored in the knowledge graph, enabling precise natural language querying and improved AI-driven outputs. It also supports graph-based retrieval-augmented generation scenarios, where relevant information is dynamically retrieved from the knowledge graph to improve AI outputs.

SAP Knowledge Graph integrates seamlessly within SAP HANA Cloud, reducing the need for additional data handling while maintaining data quality, governance, and security for intelligent applications. The knowledge graph engine improves decision-making, enhances logical formality, and improves performance and scalability in handling RDF with relational data.

SAP HANA Cloud knowledge graph engine

Register for the SAP Early Adopter Care program and get started here.

Philipp Herzig is is chief technology officer and chief AI officer of SAP SE.

