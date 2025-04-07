SAP Business Network, Promote Subscription Makes It Easier Than Ever for Suppliers to Shine

In today’s fast-paced business world, suppliers often face significant challenges growing their business. The process can be time-consuming, expensive, and fraught with obstacles.

Get noticed, increase sales, and grow relationships with SAP Business Network, promote subscription Learn how

SAP’s game-changing solution, SAP Business Network, promote subscription, is now available globally to help suppliers overcome these hurdles.

This innovative commercial offering is designed to amplify a supplier’s discoverability and provide a comprehensive suite of value-added features. The promote subscription empowers suppliers to differentiate themselves on SAP Business Network, attract new customers, and ultimately grow their business in ways previously unimaginable.

Building trust, streamlining procurement

At the heart of this new offering is the understanding that trust is paramount in any new business relationship. Suppliers that opt for the promote subscription can verify their company details, establishing a solid foundation of trust for buyers seeking new sources of supply. This verification process not only enhances credibility, but also sets the stage for more meaningful and productive business interactions.

The promote subscription goes beyond traditional supplier discovery methods by seamlessly integrating with buyers’ SAP procurement applications. This integration enhances and simplifies the entire procurement process, creating a more streamlined and efficient experience for all parties involved. Moreover, the subscription leverages leading technology, including two generative AI features, to take supplier visibility and effectiveness to new heights.

Key features

Let’s delve into some of the features that make the promote subscription standout in the world of B2B commerce.

Verified status and profile badge: Subscribers gain a competitive edge by showcasing a verified badge on their company profile within SAP Business Network. This badge appears in search results and SAP procurement applications, such as SAP Ariba Sourcing and SAP Ariba Supplier Management, instantly boosting credibility and attractiveness to potential buyers.

Subscribers gain a competitive edge by showcasing a verified badge on their company profile within SAP Business Network. This badge appears in search results and SAP procurement applications, such as SAP Ariba Sourcing and SAP Ariba Supplier Management, instantly boosting credibility and attractiveness to potential buyers. Dedicated insights and analytics: The subscription provides suppliers with powerful tools to enhance their catalog performance. Through contextual calls to action, suppliers can leverage keyword recommendations, track profile traffic, and gain insights into the types of buyers viewing their company. This data-driven approach allows suppliers to increase their visibility in search results by taking actions, such as verifying their profile with targeted keywords and sustainability ratings.

The subscription provides suppliers with powerful tools to enhance their catalog performance. Through contextual calls to action, suppliers can leverage keyword recommendations, track profile traffic, and gain insights into the types of buyers viewing their company. This data-driven approach allows suppliers to increase their visibility in search results by taking actions, such as verifying their profile with targeted keywords and sustainability ratings. Enhanced network catalog tools: Promote subscribers can effortlessly respond to inquiries, receive new orders, and upload their full suite of products and services onto the SAP Business Network catalog. This comprehensive catalog becomes searchable by SAP buyers, dramatically increasing exposure. Additionally, subscribers gain access to generative AI for enhancing product descriptions and summaries, as well as open APIs for automatic loading and maintenance of network catalogs.

Promote subscribers can effortlessly respond to inquiries, receive new orders, and upload their full suite of products and services onto the SAP Business Network catalog. This comprehensive catalog becomes searchable by SAP buyers, dramatically increasing exposure. Additionally, subscribers gain access to generative AI for enhancing product descriptions and summaries, as well as open APIs for automatic loading and maintenance of network catalogs. Match and respond to qualified leads: The subscription enables suppliers to match with leads from SAP Business Network Discovery, SAP’s intelligent matchmaking solution. Suppliers can swiftly respond to requests for information by using generative AI to create their responses. They can also track performance with new discovery insights and take advantage of contextual calls to action, such as updating recommended keywords for better matching.

Revolutionizing supplier-buyer connections

The global availability of the promote subscription represents a significant leap forward in SAP’s commitment to fostering meaningful connections between suppliers and buyers. With this offering, SAP is improving the procurement process by leveraging generative AI to enhance supplier profiles and product descriptions. This provides valuable insights and analytics while creating a trusted environment where verified suppliers can showcase their offerings to potential buyers.

With millions of companies conducting more than $6.3 trillion in commerce annually on SAP Business Network, the promote subscription presents a substantial opportunity for suppliers worldwide to accelerate growth and expand their reach. As of now, all suppliers can easily access the new network storefront and add the promote subscription to their account with the simple click of a button. This annual subscription empowers suppliers with enhanced visibility and tools to boost their presence on SAP Business Network, regardless of their geographical location.

By simplifying complex processes, leveraging AI technology, and providing crucial insights, we’re not just facilitating transactions — we’re fostering lasting business relationships on a global scale. As we continue to fuel the largest B2B network in the world, we invite suppliers to join us in this exciting new chapter of digital commerce, where opportunities are boundless and success is within reach for businesses of all sizes.

Val Blatt is chief revenue officer for SAP Supply Chain Management.