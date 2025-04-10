The SAP Pinnacle Awards, our prestigious global partner recognition program, shine a spotlight on our top-performing partners.

Partners drive customer success with solutions from SAP, delivering trusted advice and deep product knowledge Learn how

By demonstrating successful alignment with SAP’s business strategy, these partners are celebrated for notably delivering innovative artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud services and solutions to customers.

For more than two decades, award recipients have been recognized for their outstanding achievements and excellence, and in continuing that tradition we are pleased to announce this year’s winners and finalists.

SAP partners are an extension of our team, and we empower them to lead the way across the Customer Value Journey and help customers bring out their best. This year’s winners and finalists exemplify a stronger commitment to our evolved criteria for customer success, which extend to every stage of the Customer Value Journey.

These influential partners have illustrated their unique industry expertise, implementation methodologies, and complementary solutions that helped customers thrive and succeed in business. Their significant contributions are helping to propel the acceleration of innovative services, products, and solutions to meet the specific needs of the customer, especially as they transition to the cloud.

Across the 24 categories being recognized for 2025, 19 partners have been named winners and 28 partners named finalists of this esteemed award. As in previous years, selections were made using system-generated data on core metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs). A steering committee of global SAP representatives then reviewed, vetted, and ranked the achievements according to internal criteria based on SAP’s communicated business strategies.

Being recognized as an SAP Pinnacle Award winner or finalist offers qualified partners a unique opportunity for additional global exposure. To amplify this achievement, winners and finalists will receive a communication package to help them promote their success. Additionally, SAP will list the winners and finalists on its website for a year and through its communication channels promote these winners and finalists to joint prospects and customers.

Congratulations to this year’s winners and finalists. We look forward to celebrating your success at at SAP Partner Summit and SAP Sapphire.

Karl Fahrbach is chief partner officer at SAP.