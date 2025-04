WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) will release its results for the first quarter of 2025 on Tuesday, April 22.

SAP CEO Christian Klein and SAP CFO Dominik Asam will host a virtual financial analyst call to review first quarter results.

Media representatives may may listen in on the virtual analyst conference via Webcast on April 22 at 11:00 p.m. CEST / 5:00 p.m. ET.