For nearly three decades, Viasat has stood at the forefront of high-speed satellite-based connectivity, serving everything from maritime fleets and commercial airlines to government agencies around the globe. The company’s commitment to innovation has propelled it to lead in key markets, including maritime and aviation Internet services. Yet, after many years running on heavily customized legacy systems, Viasat recognized the need for comprehensive modernization to support its expanding operations—particularly in light of its strategic Inmarsat acquisition in 2023.

Driving this renewed focus on technology and global scalability is Ravi Namboori, chief digital officer at Viasat. Drawing on more than two decades of experience in enterprise technology transformations, Namboori has worked with SAP to fundamentally shift Viasat’s operational landscape.

“A thriving global business must be built on a resilient, future-ready infrastructure,” Namboori says. “At Viasat, we saw the potential to not just replace an aging system, but to fully reimagine our processes with SAP—creating a world-class digital core that underpins our goal of connecting everyone, everywhere.”

A catalyst for change

From the outset, Namboori recognized that Viasat’s legacy environment—a system deeply entrenched in over two decades of customization—would require more than a simple update. He saw the opportunity for a true transformation that could unlock innovative ways of working and enhance Viasat’s global impact. Under Namboori’s guidance, key Viasat stakeholders were brought together to examine the company’s evolving needs, from compliance with stringent government regulations to more efficient financial management.

“The biggest challenge was helping people envision a new, agile way of operating,” Namboori notes. “It’s natural to hesitate when you’ve built an entire business on legacy technology. My focus was to show our teams and leadership that SAP solutions are not merely a replacement but an evolution—something that would future-proof Viasat.”

According to Namboori, building a culture that embraces change is every bit as important as the technical deployment. He championed clear communication, accessible training, and collaborative planning sessions with SAP to help teams understand the benefits of SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP National Security Services (SAP NS2), and other solutions in the pipeline.

Why Viasat chose SAP

Viasat’s decision to work with SAP was grounded in both technology and trust. RISE with SAP offered an end-to-end transformation framework encompassing SAP S/4HANA Cloud, tailored industry best practices, and expert guidance throughout each phase.

With the global communications market continually evolving, Namboori emphasizes the necessity of elasticity and scalability. “We didn’t want solutions that would anchor us to a single environment or limit our ability to adapt,” he explains. “SAP’s cloud approach enables us to expand capacity as our business grows—essential when you’re connecting customers across land, air, and sea.”

Serving both government and commercial clients demands rigorous compliance. SAP NS2’s secure, U.S.-based cloud offering allowed Viasat to virtually segregate data for different business units without requiring siloed systems. “Bridging our commercial and government operations under one compliant umbrella was a game changer,” Namboori says. “With SAP NS2, we maintain the highest security standards while still reaping the efficiency benefits of an integrated environment.”

Beyond technology, SAP’s approach to collaboration resonated with Namboori’s leadership style. SAP experts worked side by side with Viasat to re-engineer processes and chart a practical path forward, establishing a relationship built on shared goals.

Progress and outcomes: Modernizing Viasat’s operations

Implementation of SAP solutions at Viasat is now 50%–60% complete, with additional milestones on the horizon. Under Namboori’s stewardship, the transformation has proceeded in distinct phases, starting with SAP S/4HANA Cloud for financials, followed by imminent deployments for the government sector.

Real-time financial visibility was a priority in phase one. The SAP S/4HANA Cloud backbone can enable faster and more accurate closing processes, deeper financial insights, and more agile decision-making. Viasat has already gained benefits from SAP Integrated Business Planning (SAP IBP), allowing better visibility and alignment between supply, demand, and resource allocation. The planned migration to SAP Ariba solutions is set to further unify global procurement, reduce manual tasks, and optimize relationships with key suppliers.

Namboori credits SAP Signavio solutions with helping Viasat identify and refine core processes across its expanding operations. “You can’t fix what you don’t see,” he affirms. “SAP Signavio enables a granular look at our workflows, revealing opportunities to streamline, automate, and innovate. It’s become an integral part of our continuous improvement mindset at Viasat.”

Thanks to SAP NS2 and collaboration with NextLabs, Viasat can confidently address government regulations without resorting to a separate platform. The single-tenant approach reduces complexity, cost, and risk while maintaining the highest standards of data security.

Fostering a culture of innovation

A crucial, though often overlooked, aspect of any digital transformation is the cultural evolution that accompanies it. Through open forums, regular training sessions, and clear communication, Namboori has steered Viasat’s workforce toward embracing SAP’s modern ERP environment. “Technology alone can’t drive transformation,” he emphasizes. “You have to bring your people along—guide them, motivate them, show them the possibilities. At Viasat, every team member is a stakeholder in this journey, and we’ve made sure they have the support and resources to thrive in the new environment.”

Looking ahead: Pioneering the future of satellite connectivity

As the satellite communications industry ushers in groundbreaking advancements—such as direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity and AI-driven satellite networks—Viasat aims to remain at the forefront. With SAP’s technology powering its core operations, the company is well-positioned to seize new opportunities, scale effectively, and continue delivering high-speed, reliable connections to customers worldwide.

AI-powered operational excellence : Over time, Viasat expects to integrate machine learning and predictive analytics into its SAP environment to help optimize satellite resource allocation, reduce downtime, and anticipate maintenance needs.

: Over time, Viasat expects to integrate and into its SAP environment to help optimize satellite resource allocation, reduce downtime, and anticipate maintenance needs. Global expansion with flexible infrastructure : Viasat plans to leverage the RISE with SAP adoption framework to adapt swiftly in new markets, working to ensure infrastructure remains robust, reliable, and compliant, regardless of regional regulations.

: Viasat plans to leverage the RISE with SAP adoption framework to adapt swiftly in new markets, working to ensure infrastructure remains robust, reliable, and compliant, regardless of regional regulations. Growing partnerships and services: With a secure, cloud-based core, Viasat can more easily integrate future acquisitions or strategic partnerships.

Conclusion

Under Namboori’s direction, Viasat’s relationship with SAP is reshaping how the company envisions and delivers connectivity solutions. By replacing legacy constraints with agile, integrated solutions like SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP NS2, and the SAP Signavio portfolio, Viasat has positioned itself for continued leadership in the satellite communications arena.

“We’re not just updating technology; we’re future-proofing Viasat,” Namboori concludes. “Our collaboration with SAP goes far beyond implementation. It’s about creating a strategic foundation that allows us to grow, innovate, and serve the world’s connectivity needs well into the future.”

Christopher Putvinski is a communications specialist at SAP.

Julia Cardenuto is a communications specialist at SAP.