There’s no question the Covid pandemic made kingmakers out of many manufacturers that play in the outdoor cooking space. More people cooked at home, so naturally, demand for outdoor cooking appliances like griddles, grills, smokers and pizza ovens skyrocketed.

That was then, this is now.

Recent data suggests consumer demand and confidence are declining, hitting lows not seen in years, potentially signaling a slowdown in the economy. What does this mean for outdoor cooking stalwarts like Weber Grills? Keep innovating — but make sure as much bang for the buck is delivered to consumers.

“Over the past five years, we’ve significantly expanded our research and development efforts, aiming to launch innovative, high-quality products annually,” said Duane Miller, vice president of Research and Development for Weber Grills. “Some years, that means reimagining iconic Weber lines like our Genesis or Summit gas grills. In other years, we introduce new platforms, such as the Slate Rust-Resistant griddle, Searwood wood pellet grill, Lumin electric grill, and the Weber Works accessory line.”

At the heart of Weber’s fiery innovation strategy is the consumer, something that has never wavered since the day Weber was founded.

“We focus on creating meaningful experiences — products that enhance how people cook and live,” said Miller. “Every invention must be purposeful, manufacturable at our high standards, and priced to deliver exceptional value.”

For 2025, Weber’s reimagined Spirit gas grill, which turns 30 this year, is a prime example. First launched in 1995, Spirit was designed to bring Weber’s legendary grilling experience to more people with a smaller footprint, high-quality, and affordable gas grill. Today, it’s the world’s best-selling gas grill by volume, renowned for its durability, versatility, and performance.

Weber’s goal in reinventing Spirit was clear: purpose-driven innovations that enhance outdoor cooking without compromising the grill’s core strengths.

“Affordability was key, so we designed a line that upholds Weber’s reputation for exceptional quality, performance, and culinary results — at the right price,” Miller said.

The new Weber Spirit lineup and accessories are impressive. This begs a very important question: How was Weber able to cram so much innovation into such an economically attractive package?

According to Miller, it all starts with understanding what consumers genuinely value and making strategic decisions about where to invest, while also knowing where to optimize to keep costs down without compromising performance.

“For the new Spirit gas grill specifically, we worked closely as an integrated team — R&D to product to supply chain to manufacturing to marketing — to strike that perfect balance between innovation and value, making sure we delivered on what consumers told us they needed the next generation of the Spirit grill to do for them while balancing cost,” he shared.

All Spirit models now feature a closed cart for a more polished look and added storage. At the same time, the company made thoughtful adjustments, such as removing the standard tank scale. Weber also worked to gain efficiencies in packaging, which lowered freight costs.

“Perhaps the most meaningful innovation is that we engineered a powerful sear zone technology that is now available at a $449 price point,” said Miller.

Hands-on approach to customer feedback

According to Roberto Carvajal, general manager of Gas Product for Weber Grills, the core of the Spirit grill development was a commitment to listening to consumers, just as the company first did 30 years ago.

“We conducted extensive research across three continents, grilling alongside outdoor cooks in their homes to understand their lifestyles and what truly matters in a stand-up gas grill,” said Carvajal. “This hands-on approach ensured we weren’t designing based on assumptions but on real insights from both current and prospective Spirit owners.”

These insights shaped every detail of the grill — from the cook engine to the closed cabinet that discreetly hides the gas tank to the sturdy stainless-steel handle, a signature of Weber quality.

Carvajal said consumer feedback also inspired its Weber Works accessories line, a series of interchangeable, snap-on, or drop-in accessories that let owners customize their grills. In essence, Weber Works is designed to make every step — from kitchen to grill to table — more seamless and efficient.

Avoiding supply chain snafus

Weber’s thoughtful and customer-centric approach to innovation means nothing if product is not available online or at brick-and-mortar retailers. How does the company manage cost of materials and logistics so that Weber products show up on time?

Carvajal said Weber has one of the industry’s best supply chain teams, who along with trusted partners help the company navigate the macro-economic environment’s complexity and changes, often ensuring Weber gets ahead of shipping disruptions to secure supply and manage costs.

Carvajal said SAP enables the Weber supply chain team to stay one step ahead of disruptions: “It is an essential part of getting products to the marketplace — from demand planning to component purchasing to on-time shipping to our retail partners. SAP helps ensure we deliver on our commitments to customers.”

Positive feedback for the new Spirit lineup indicates Weber’s innovation strategy is working, with consumers giving the line an impressive 4.7-star average rating.

“Our new Weber Spirit grills have been met with tremendous enthusiasm worldwide,” Carvajal confirmed. “The most rewarding feedback comes from the stories our customers share — the meals they’ve cooked and the moments they’ve created with their Spirit grills.”

So where does Weber take the Spirit brand from here?

“We’re passionate about helping people experience the joy of outdoor cooking and continually innovating to make it easier and more enjoyable,” said Carvajal.

While the Spirit grill line already offers a wide range of accessories, Carvajal said Weber is constantly evolving based on consumer feedback: “Whether through smart technology, upgraded tools, or enhanced cooking capabilities, we’ll continue refining the Spirit line with meaningful innovations while staying true to the quality, performance, and value that have made it the world’s best-selling gas grill.”

Tim Clark is head of Brand Journalism for SAP.

