MADRID — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced that Amer Sports, a global group of iconic sports and outdoor brands, including Arc’teryx, Salomon, Wilson, Peak Performance, Atomic and Armada, has embarked on the RISE with SAP journey to accelerate digital transformation.

Recognizing the limitations of on-premises legacy systems, Amer Sports moved its Arc’teryx brand to the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, fashion and vertical business solution, establishing a scalable and future-ready digital core. Amer Sports wanted a solution that would offer cost predictability with a subscription model, regular technological upgrades and access to innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence, sustainability tracking and advanced analytics.

“SAP S/4HANA Cloud is the ideal entry point into our cloud enterprise resource planning era,” said Stefan Schubert, senior vice president and CIO of group IT, Amer Sports. “Moving to the cloud is more than just upgrading our technology landscape. For us, moving to a clean, standardized ERP environment unlocks the potential of future innovations and enables our brands to innovate faster and operate with greater agility.”

With operations in over 40 countries and more than 13,000 employees, Amer Sports is one of the first customers to implement the solution. As part of its broader transformation journey, the company already has kicked off the migration of its global system built on SAP ERP Central Component and is actively working with SAP on several AI use cases.

Additionally, Amer Sports is a beta client for the SAP Business Data Cloud solution, providing feedback on the recently launched software-as-a-service solution that unifies and governs diverse SAP data and smoothly connects with third-party data.

“Operating in an industry where supply chain agility, data insights, security and business continuity are mission critical, we are proud to be partnering to provide these advanced capabilities,” said Manos Raptopoulos, chief revenue officer for APAC, EMEA and MEE at SAP. “This enables a global leader like Amer Sports to innovate faster, optimize its operations and deliver exceptional experiences to its vast community of athletes and outdoor adventurers.”

