SAP and Google Cloud have a long history of empowering global enterprises to transform critical business data into powerful insights that optimize operations across finance, supply chains, and more.

In 2023, Google Cloud and SAP established a strategic partnership, which continues to deliver significant value for enterprises seeking to maximize insights from their data. Building upon that foundation, the partnership is now evolving to focus on SAP Business Data Cloud, a fully managed SaaS solution that unifies and governs all SAP data and seamlessly connects with third-party data.

By connecting BigQuery, Google’s autonomous data to AI platform with agentic capabilities powered by Gemini, and SAP Business Data Cloud, Google Cloud and SAP aim to help enterprises of all sizes gain insights across their enterprise data landscape and unlock new generative AI capabilities.

Strong analytics partnership foundation

SAP and Google Cloud have enabled integration between SAP Datasphere and BigQuery, which remains a cornerstone of the evolution of the partnership with SAP Business Data Cloud. The collaboration aims to help customers access BigQuery data in SAP Business Data Cloud and vice versa. Expanding the two-way data federation capabilities first pioneered with SAP Datasphere will enable customers to join diverse datasets and obtain deep comprehensive insights without building and managing complex ETL pipelines.

Our objective is to enable all enterprises to streamline data integration and data science, enhance their analytical workflows, and accelerate their transformation into an AI-driven enterprise. By using the combined strengths of Google Cloud and SAP, customers can gain faster, more accurate, and actionable insights, augmented by intelligent automation and novel content generation.

Innovating with data unified across SAP Business Data Cloud and BigQuery

A cornerstone of this collaboration is seamless connectivity between SAP data solutions and Google Cloud’s powerful data platform. With the existing integration of SAP Business Data Cloud and BigQuery, customers can facilitate business analysis across their entire data estates, providing enterprises the ability to unify SAP and non-SAP data to create powerful insights and innovate faster with generative AI.

Key features include:

Seamless data federation: Directly integrate enterprise data warehouse data in BigQuery with SAP data in SAP Datasphere. Federation from SAP Datasphere to BigQuery is in preview, enabling similar integration into broader data strategies.

Directly integrate enterprise data warehouse data in BigQuery with SAP data in SAP Datasphere. Federation from SAP Datasphere to BigQuery is in preview, enabling similar integration into broader data strategies. Efficient bi-directional replication: Smoothly replicate data between SAP systems and BigQuery using replication flows from SAP, enhancing performance and mitigating query bottlenecks.

SAP Business Data Cloud is planned to be available in three Google Cloud regions in Q2 2025, including India, Frankfurt, and Iowa, with more to follow over the coming year

Success stories: Realizing value today

Joint Google Cloud and SAP customers are already benefiting from the seamless integration between SAP Datasphere and BigQuery.

Power International, a major consumer electronics company, leveraged the integrated solutions to help modernize its sales reporting process. Using SAP Datasphere, BigQuery, and Dataform for sales pipeline automation, the company built a real-time sales reporting and analytical solution, which replaced static PDF reports. Power International now enjoys deeper, dynamic, and more actionable business insights, available on demand, which in turn drive improvements in sales performance.

Driving future integration and innovation

Building on the existing partnership between SAP and Google Cloud and extending our collaboration in the context of SAP Business Data Cloud will allow us to enrich analytics and AI capabilities for our joint customers. This approach will allow customers to tap into the comprehensive suite of SAP data solutions and integrate with the extensive data sets in BigQuery whether they are private, shared, or public.

Customers can also complement the AI capabilities available in SAP Business Data Cloud with AI applications built on Google Cloud, powered by Google’s industry-leading Gemini model and third-party AI models available in Vertex AI. This initiative aims to provide pre-packaged, intelligent data products that accelerate time to value for common business scenarios, leveraging the strengths of both platforms.

To learn more about the SAP and Google Cloud partnership, visit booth 301 at SAP Sapphire Orlando, taking place May 19-21, 2025.

Irfan Khan is president and chief product officer of Data and Analytics at SAP.

Andi Gutmans is vice president and general manager of Data Cloud at Google Cloud.