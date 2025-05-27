MADRID — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Heineken, one of the world’s largest brewers, has introduced an internal artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, “Hoppy,” to enhance business processes and offer real-time data access.

With operations in over 70 countries and more than 165 breweries worldwide, Heineken was looking to streamline data access so business users could quickly find and analyze data in their preferred language. Hoppy, an AI-driven chatbot that runs on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), represents a significant leap forward in Heineken’s commitment to streamlining internal processes and empowering its workforce.

By leveraging advanced natural language processing with data across multiple systems, Hoppy eliminates the need for time-consuming manual searches and allows business users to focus on more strategic and impactful tasks.

With the SAP Datasphere solution, the company now has a unified data model for improved data access and scalability. Additionally, with the generative AI hub capability integrated with SAP BTP, Hoppy enables natural language querying, visualization and more secure data access.

Andre van Schuijlenburg, director of global process management at Heineken, commented: “Building and integrating agents is not always an easy journey. There is still a lot to be discovered. But as we say in the team: ‘Don’t worry, be Hoppy!'”

Since Hoppy was introduced within platforms like Microsoft Teams, Heineken has seen the time knowledge workers need to retrieve information fall to one minute from 15 minutes. With SAP Business AI capabilities at Hoppy’s core, Heineken also is exploring automating repetitive tasks to enhance business processes and streamline communications and decision-making. Additionally, with a unified view across its data, Hoppy can now flag missing cost center information in purchase orders, promoting efficiency and accuracy.

“Heineken’s decision to leverage SAP Business AI for its internal chatbot exemplifies an innovative approach to reimagining operational efficiency and employee empowerment,” said Manos Raptopoulos, chief revenue officer for APAC, EMEA and MEE at SAP. “We’re proud to see our technology facilitating smooth internal communication and knowledge sharing for such an iconic global brand.”

