It is intended to merge LeanIX GmbH (local court of Bonn, HRB 19137) as transferring company in the course of a simplified group merger into SAP SE as acquiring company. Therefore, the assets of LeanIX GmbH in its entirety together with all rights and obligations are transferred to SAP SE with effectiveness as of 1 January 2025, 0:00 a.m. (“effective merger date”). From the effective merger date to the date of the expiry of LeanIX GmbH pursuant to Sec. 20 para. 1 No.2 UmwG

all acts and businesses undertaken by LeanIX GmbH shall be deemed to have been undertaken for the account of SAP SE.

SAP SE is the sole shareholder of LeanIX GmbH. A merger resolution of the acquiring company SAP SE is not necessary pursuant to Sec. 62 para. 1 sent. 1 UmwG. A resolution of the general meeting of Shareholders of SAP SE on the approval of the merger agreement is also not required because SAP SE as the acquiring company holds the share capital of LeanIX GmbH in full. Since SAP SE holds all shares in LeanIX GmbH, the preparation of a merger report, a merger audit and an audit report is not required pursuant to Secs. 8 para. 3 sent. 3 no. 1 a), 9 para. 2, 12 para. 3, 60 UmwG.